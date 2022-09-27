New foods to try at the Tulsa State Fair

While the rides and the concerts and the livestock shows are perennially popular attractions to the Tulsa State Fair — remember, this is the event that once promised that visitors could “see a pig up close” here — the foods available throughout the grounds of Expo Square are a big reason why people attend.

Where else, after all, can one indulge in such classic comestibles as foot-long corn dogs or massive smoked turkey legs, funnel cakes and deep-fried candy bars, spiralized fries and Indian tacos, pineapple whips and food on sticks.

Carnival food vendors often make a point of dreaming up new creations for each year, combining ingredients in unique ways to create bizarre foods to lure passersby.

Here are some of the new items to be found along the midway at the 2022 Tulsa State Fair. Eat bravely, my friends!

Esplanade Vendors

Back Street BBQ Burgers

Esplanade 5E

“Bacon Mac & Cheese Empanada”—Fried empanada filled with mac & cheese and applewood-smoked bacon bits

“Bac-o-Gator”—battered, deep fried chunks of alligator & applewood-smoked bacon on a stick. Served with Cajun remoulade dipping sauce.

Independent Midway Vendors

Eiffel Tower Grilled Cheese

Independent Midway West 33

“Chicken Bacon Ranch Fancy Grilled Cheese”—Chicken, bacon, Swiss cheese, tomato and ranch dressing on garlic buttered sourdough.

Funky Flamingo

Independent Midway West 2

“Cotton Candy Citrus Cooler”—Citrus drink with real cotton candy mixed in.

“Cookie Dough Explosion”—Giant chocolate chip cookie, gelato, two scoops of cookie dough, topped with hot fudge, whipped cream and Oreo cookies.

“Key Lime Pie Tornado”—Key Lime pie blended into ice cream, topped with whipped cream and graham cracker crumbles.

Maverick Concepts—Fire & Ice Concessions

Independent Midway East 45

“Coconut Shrimp in a Half Shell”—Coconut shrimp served over rice in a half coconut shell, topped dice mango and sweet sauce.

O’Neil Amusements

Independent Midway West 34

“Dill Pickle Cheese Curd Tacos”—Dill pickle slices sandwiched with cream cheese, topped with cheese curds and fried in a flour tortilla. Served with ranch dressing.

Pineapple Whip

Independent Midway East 11

“Hot Cheeto” and “Dill Pickle” shakes and smoothies.

SKT Concessions

Independent Midway West 36

“Deep Fried Fruity Pebble Cheesecake”—Deep fried cheesecake in a Fruity Pebble batter and powdered sugar glaze.

Swains Pizza on a Stick

Independent Midway East 36

“Pickle Pizza”—Fresh pizza dough covered a dill dressing, topping with dill slices and cheese.

The Original Minneapple Pie

Independent Midway East 44

“Deep Fried Cookie Dough Sundae”—Chocolate chip cookie dough fried in funnel cake batter. Served with vanilla ice cream, whipped cream and sprinkles.

