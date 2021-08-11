New food truck Abu Omar Halal offers Mediterranean street food

We decided to follow the suggestion emblazoned on the side of the truck and “Try the shawarma that started it all,” and ordered a chicken shawarma sandwich ($8.50), along with an “arabi” gyro combo ($11). To this we added a side of falafel ($3 for four pieces) and an order of baklava ($2).

The shawarma came wrapped in a substantial flour tortilla, which was then grilled on both sides, perhaps in a sandwich press, to add a bit of texture and crunch. Wrapped up with the chicken was a couple of spears of dill pickle and a creamy white garlic spread.

Maybe we got slices from the wrong side of the spit, but the chicken was overcooked and dry. The mild, slightly tangy sauce, and the vinegary punch of the pickles helped alleviate some of the dryness.

The gyro, however, was a winner. The sandwich was loaded with meat and a generous helping of tzatziki, dressed with fresh lettuce, tomato and onion, and served in a pita that was able to contain everything. It came with the promised fries, which were serviceable, and a cup of pickled vegetables — carrots, celery, cauliflower — that were laced with hot pepper. They reminded me of a condiment served at the landmark Houston restaurant Ninfa’s, and they were good enough to make you wish the serving was larger.