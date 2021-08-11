New food truck Abu Omar Halal offers Mediterranean street food

The word “halal” in the Arabic language is often translated as “permissible,” to designated actions and objects that are acceptable under Islamic law.
In the culinary world, “halal” means that the food a particular establishment serves — primarily meats — has been prepared in accord with Islamic dietary laws, so consumers may enjoy their meals knowing that are not unwittingly violating any kind of edict.
One of the newest food trucks on the Tulsa scene makes its commitment to this principle a part of its name. Abu Omar Halal, which opened for business in late July, offers several types of proteins that can be served in a wide array of meal options.
Abu Omar Halal is a regional chain, founded by Mohammad Altawaha, a native of Jordan. According to a January 2021 profile in QSR magazine, a trade journal that covers the quick-service and fast-food industries, Altawaha came to Houston, Texas, in 2008 to attend graduate school, working in restaurants to help pay his way. This experience invigorated his love for cooking, and he opened the first Abu Omar food truck in 2011.
That first truck was called Abu Omar Taco, but Altawaha found that his biggest seller was the chicken shawarma. So he shifted to an all-Mediterranean menu and renamed his business Abu Omar Halal.
Abu Omar currently has both mobile and brick-and-mortar locations throughout Texas, as well as in Florida, Louisiana, North Carolina and Oklahoma. The truck now set up at 3021 S. Memorial Drive, in the parking lot of a convenience store-gas station, is the second Oklahoma location for Abu Omar; an Oklahoma City truck opened in late 2020.
Ari Zamora, who has worked for Abu Omar in Oklahoma City and Houston before coming to work with the Tulsa crew, said that all the meats are prepped in Houston and then shipped to the outlets.
“Everything is cooked here in the truck, so that it’s freshly made when people order,” she said.
The truck is equipped with three vertical roasters, one each for chicken and beef shawarma (thin slices of marinated meat stacked on a spit, and from which individual portions are shaved for service), and for the beef-and-lamb log of gyro meat. Fried chicken tenders are also available.
It also has a grill area for cooking kabobs. Zamora said the kabobs are cooked to order, and take about 15 minutes, so those who might not want to stand around waiting for their food (there is no seating and precious little shade at this location) should call in their orders in advance.
Once one has selected a protein, the next decision is to select a meal option. One can have one’s gyro or shawarma as a sandwich; over rice, salad or fries; as the filling for a quesadilla or stuffed into Italian bread; “halabi” style with a spicy tomato sauce; or in a combo, or “arabi,” with fries.
Those who adhere to the laws of keto can swap out the pita bread or tortillas for lettuce leaves, and for those non-meat eaters, the truck offers falafel in most of the above preparations.
We decided to follow the suggestion emblazoned on the side of the truck and “Try the shawarma that started it all,” and ordered a chicken shawarma sandwich ($8.50), along with an “arabi” gyro combo ($11). To this we added a side of falafel ($3 for four pieces) and an order of baklava ($2).
The shawarma came wrapped in a substantial flour tortilla, which was then grilled on both sides, perhaps in a sandwich press, to add a bit of texture and crunch. Wrapped up with the chicken was a couple of spears of dill pickle and a creamy white garlic spread.
Maybe we got slices from the wrong side of the spit, but the chicken was overcooked and dry. The mild, slightly tangy sauce, and the vinegary punch of the pickles helped alleviate some of the dryness.
The gyro, however, was a winner. The sandwich was loaded with meat and a generous helping of tzatziki, dressed with fresh lettuce, tomato and onion, and served in a pita that was able to contain everything. It came with the promised fries, which were serviceable, and a cup of pickled vegetables — carrots, celery, cauliflower — that were laced with hot pepper. They reminded me of a condiment served at the landmark Houston restaurant Ninfa’s, and they were good enough to make you wish the serving was larger.
The falafel had a good crispy exterior, but also served as a reminder that this delicacy is usually at its best when it’s part of a dish, such as a sandwich. The baklava was not as syrupy sweet as some I’ve had, but it was also chewier than any I’ve sampled in the past.
Featured video: