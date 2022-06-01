New chicken concept Chick'NCone opens in Jenks

One thing Kristopher McClanahan has learned from owning the Daylight Donuts franchise in Verdigris is that disgruntled people rarely buy doughnuts.

“It’s been a very enjoyable experience,” said McClanahan, whose business partner is his wife, Stephanie. “We try to have a fun and happy work atmosphere, and we love participating in the community. In fact, we ended up enjoying it a lot more than we thought we would, so we started looking for another concept that would have the same kind of vibe.”

That search led the McClanahans to the Pennsylvania-based chain Chick’NCone, which they thought fit the parameters of the sort of place they wanted.

“We met with the founders, and we really liked what they were offering,” McClanahan said. “Of course, we started this process in the middle of a pandemic. It took us six months to find the sort of building we wanted. We knew we wanted it to be an end-cap location, in a place where there was a lot of attractions that would bring people to the area.

“When we started, we thought we wanted to have a drive-through window,” he said. “But this product really doesn’t lend itself to that.”

The namesake product of Chick’NCone is a variation on a dish that has its origins with the Pennsylvania Dutch, who settled in the Mid-Atlantic states in the early days of this country, and that later evolved into a soul food staple — chicken and waffles.

Here, instead of bone-in pieces of bird topping a thick breakfast waffle, breaded strips of white meat chicken are fried, chopped into bite-sized pieces, tossed in one of six sauces, then packed into a freshly made waffle cone. One cone contains about 4 ounces of chicken.

The Jenks location is the first Chick’NCone in the state. Currently, there are about 25 outlets in the United States, most of which can be found in California, Florida and Texas, with others dotting the Midwest. There are also Chick’NCone locations in Canada and the United Arab Emirates.

“We liked the fact that it was a new concept,” McClanahan said. “We also weren’t wanting to do a full-service place. This just seemed like the perfect fit for us.”

Chick’NCone occupies a relatively small space at the west end of a shopping center on the far east side of Jenks, in the same neighborhood as the Jenks Riverwalk and the Oklahoma Aquarium.

The interior has been done up in gunmetal grays and “Caution: Men Working” orange, which are the chain’s official colors. The dining area contains one high-top table and four conventional tables, as well as a wall-facing counter with six bar stool-height chairs.

The menu at Chick’NCone is, not surprisingly, tightly focused. There’s chicken, or there’s chicken. Everything starts with breaded chicken strips, which are served whole in a basket with a side ($11.89 for three, $12.89 for four) or as a sandwich ($6.89, or $10.89 with a side), or disassembled to be loaded into a cone ($8.89, or $12.89 with a side).

During a recent visit, we sampled a sandwich and a cone, along with sides of macaroni and cheese and “Cajun fries” ($3.89 each) and a caramel shake, which comes topped with crumbled pieces of waffle ($5.89).

The sandwich consisted of two tenders, a few dill pickle slices, and what the company’s website says is its most popular sauce, the Kick’NRanch, on a brioche-style bun. There was enough sauce to make eating it a slightly messy experience, but the tenders themselves were well-prepared, the coating golden brown and crunchy, the meat tender and not dry.

The waffle cone was well-packed with well-sauced nuggets of chicken that was liberally coated with “Yella BBQ,” essentially a honey-mustard sauce. Most of the chicken managed to survive the preparations with its coating intact, and the sauce had enough tang to it to give some character to what could have been a very one-note dish.

The waffle cone itself was substantial enough to contain both chicken and sauce without any compromise to its structural integrity. And the taste was what you would expect, if somewhat less sweet than what one might find in an ice cream shop.

The sauces we tried were middle of the road between the purely sweet Cinna-Maple sauce to the Peri-Peri sauce.

The fries were sprinkled with a chili-colored seasoning that had a touch of heat and a surprising sweetness, while the macaroni and cheese was pedestrian. The shake was good; other flavor choices are chocolate and vanilla.

McClanahan said his plans are to open more Chick’NCone locations in the area.

“One of the things I like about the place,” he said, “is that it doesn’t smell like we serve fried chicken. It smells like the waffles we make, and I think that’s kind of a welcoming aroma.”

