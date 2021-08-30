New chef revamps Tulsa Club Hotel menus

Tulsa native Demarcus Kelly, who most recently served as executive sous chef at the Tulsa Country Club, has taken over the executive chef position for the Tulsa Club Hotel, 115 E. Fifth St.

Kelly oversees Chamber, the fine dining restaurant, and Commerce, the hotel's cocktail establishment — names that echo the building's history as the one-time home of the Tulsa Chamber of Commerce. He has revamped the menus to, in the words of a statement, showcase "a new culinary vision inspired by the property’s historic charm, Art Deco décor, and proximity to the Midwest’s fresh bounty."

“We are thrilled to have a chef and culinary offerings worthy of this exquisite space,” said Paul van Raamsdonk, general manager for Tulsa Club Hotel. “We’ve been able to revive the sophistication of the 1920s in every way possible: our décor, dining, drinks and personalized service. It’s a grand experience fitting for this historic space in Tulsa’s Art Deco District.”

Chamber will offer breakfast service 6-10:30 a.m. daily, with dinner served from 5-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, 5-11 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Commerce will be offering craft cocktails, wines, beers and a limited food menu 4-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, 4-11 p.m. Friday-Saturday.