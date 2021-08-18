New chef at Lowood aims high

He became aware of Tulsa when his wife, Hanna, suggested he watch a video by Michael Todd, of Transformation Church. She also tracked down someone in Tulsa who “owned a lot of restaurants” — namely, local restaurateur Elliott Nelson — whom Benjamin cold-called one day.

“I had never done something like that before,” he said. “But Elliott said I should come to Tulsa. We met and talked, and he said, ‘I know some people who are looking for a chef,’ and put me in touch with Lowood’s owners. We met, hit it off from the start, and I called my wife and said, ‘We’re coming to Tulsa.’

“It was like it was meant to be,” he said.

Benjamin praised his team at Lowood, saying he encourages them to develop recipes that could become daily specials. He has also been impressed with Tulsa, from the camaraderie he’s seen among fellow cooks to the wealth and quality of locally produced ingredients.

“I love going to the market, and after you’ve been a few times, they know who you are,” Benjamin said. “I’ll be buying from a vendor, and they’ll hand me something and say, ‘Here’s a little something for your family.’ That really is such a lovely thing to do.”