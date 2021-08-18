New chef at Lowood aims high

On the plate, it looks quite simple, even ordinary.
A couple dozen, inch-long pieces of gnocchi sit in a taupe-colored sauce, topped with oyster mushrooms and fine shavings of Parmigiana-Regianno cheese.
“It’s taken me six years to get this recipe right,” said Bobby Benjamin, the new executive chef at Lowood Modern Woodfire, as he sets the plate down. “There’s a couple of secrets in it, but one thing I will say is that it uses two types of potatoes.”
Gnocchi are an Italian dumpling, which are made out of any number of ingredients and served in myriad ways. It also is a dish that can easily go very wrong, so that what ends up on the plate are chewy lumps of tasteless dough not even the finest of sauces can save.
But that is not the case at Lowood. The dumplings are light, meltingly tender and bursting with potato flavor. The sauce, made from shallots, chicken jus, butter, garlic and roasted pecan oil, is flavorful without overwhelming the gnocchi, and the mushrooms add an appropriately earthy note to the dish.
The gnocchi is just one of many culinary changes Benjamin has brought to Lowood Modern Woodfire, 817 E. Third St. The restaurant, which opened in the fall of 2019, was named the best restaurant of the year by the Tulsa World, earning five-star ratings for its atmosphere, service, and — most importantly — its food.
The restaurant’s appearance and the majority of its staff has not changed, but the menu has undergone extensive renovations to feature Benjamin’s way of combining the best possible local ingredients with European techniques and sensibilities, to understand the history of a dish or an ingredient so that that history informs a very contemporary creation.
“Pretty much anything that touches the Mediterranean Sea, and that can be grown or raised in Oklahoma, is going to find a place on our menu,” Benjamin said.
It’s an approach that certainly cements Lowood’s five-star rating, as evidenced by an array of dishes we sampled during a recent interview and photo session.
One example was the focaccia, which serves as the base for Lowood’s take on the classic pizza Margherita. Benjamin said focaccia dates back to the 1300s, so there is a wealth of culture and culinary history to consider when making it.
Lowood’s version had finely ground pumpkin and sunflower seeds mixed into the dough, which then goes through a two-day fermentation period. The result is a nutty, almost sweet taste and a surprisingly tender crumb. Topped with San Marzano tomatoes, burrata cheese, fresh basil and a sprinkling of black volcanic sea salt from Cyprus, it’s as perfect a pizza as you might find.
The new menu is divided into six sections: From the Garden, From the Sea, From the Field, From the Market, From the Campania Region and From the Fire.
The gnocchi and focaccia are from the Campania Region portion. We also sampled three dishes From the Garden: a dish of blistered shishito and bell peppers with long beans whose heat was cooled by a peanut miso butter; a plate of perfectly roasted red and yellow beets atop a horseradish cream sauce augmented with pickled mustard seeds; and a salad of mixed greens, pear slices and candied pecans that came topped with a scoop of Gorgonzola ice cream, surprisingly mild in its flavor.
A trio of cubes of pork belly, which Benjamin said are the result of a process that starts with the pork being cured for nine days, were almost fork-tender and richly flavored, while the halibut cheeks, under their coating of pulverized popcorn, had a scallop-like texture and an assertive flavor well-balanced by the slightly sweet vanilla corn sauce and the succotash of grilled okra, corn, lima beans and peppers.
Benjamin came to Tulsa from Louisville, Ky., where he was executive of Butchertown Grocery, which he and his team built into one of that city’s top fine dining establishments.
Unfortunately, the vagaries and vicissitudes of the COVID-19 pandemic led to Butchertown Grocery choosing to shutter the restaurant. Around the same time, Benjamin was considering a change in his career.
“I felt like I was on a hamster wheel,” he said. “My wife and I have four daughters, and I was wanting to be able to spend more time with them, while still being able to do the kind of cooking I wanted to do.”
He became aware of Tulsa when his wife, Hanna, suggested he watch a video by Michael Todd, of Transformation Church. She also tracked down someone in Tulsa who “owned a lot of restaurants” — namely, local restaurateur Elliott Nelson — whom Benjamin cold-called one day.
“I had never done something like that before,” he said. “But Elliott said I should come to Tulsa. We met and talked, and he said, ‘I know some people who are looking for a chef,’ and put me in touch with Lowood’s owners. We met, hit it off from the start, and I called my wife and said, ‘We’re coming to Tulsa.’
“It was like it was meant to be,” he said.
Benjamin praised his team at Lowood, saying he encourages them to develop recipes that could become daily specials. He has also been impressed with Tulsa, from the camaraderie he’s seen among fellow cooks to the wealth and quality of locally produced ingredients.
“I love going to the market, and after you’ve been a few times, they know who you are,” Benjamin said. “I’ll be buying from a vendor, and they’ll hand me something and say, ‘Here’s a little something for your family.’ That really is such a lovely thing to do.”
Benjamin gives a tour of the kitchen area, pointing out the varieties of olive oils and vinegars Lowood uses in its dishes, the unique spice blends such as a smoked apple powder, the sites for a planned crudo station and a dedicated pasta well, or pasta cooking station.
“To be honest, I’m more excited about cooking than I’ve ever been in my life,” he said.
<&rule>
