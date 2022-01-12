New barbecue restaurants open as Tulsa becomes barbecue hot spot

“And while we have a cooker that would let us make enough food to last a full day, we simply don’t have enough hot storage in the truck to hold that much food,” he said.

Carroll said he and Karr first approached Mother Road Market about a year and a half ago about possibly moving into the food hall.

“They were interested, because it was around the time that Oklahoma Joe’s had moved out,” Carroll said. “But the timing was all wrong. We were still growing as a company, and the only space that was available was the largest one in the hall, which would have been too expensive for us.”

Then, about two months ago, representatives from Mother Road Market approached Carroll and Karr about setting up shop.

“It had been our goal to open a brick-and-mortar place of our own in 2022,” Carroll said. “But the more we thought about it, we realized that it would be a smart move to go into Mother Road Market, and take advantage of all the things they offer to help us perfect our systems so that we would be ready to open our own place.”

One advantage of being in Mother Road Market is, simply, exposure.