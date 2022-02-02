The humble nacho — like another staple of American bar food, the Buffalo wing — was created out of desperation.

In 1940, a quartet of women paid a visit to the Victory Club restaurant in Piedras Negras, a Mexican city just across the Rio Grande from Eagle Pass, Texas. Among the party was Mamie Finan, a frequent diner at the Victory Club, who requested the restaurant’s chef, Ignacio Anaya Garcia, provide her party with “something different” as a snack.

Anaya Garcia went to his kitchen, where he quickly assembled a dish of freshly made corn tortilla chips that he topped individually with dollops of melted cheese and slices of pickled jalapeños. When asked what this new concoction was called, the chef came up with “Nacho’s Special” — “Nacho” being a diminutive for his given name of Ignacio.

The snack became a permanent fixture of the Victory Club’s menu until it closed in 1960. But by then, the concept had taken hold on the northern side of the Rio Grande. For example, when Frito-Lay first introduced its Doritos tortilla chips in the 1960s, the bags included the original “recipe” for nachos.

What was once a term for a very specific, very basic snack has over the years metamorphosed into a catch-all word for just about anything that employs crisp chips and melted cheese as a starting point. Nachos have become a form of comfort food, upon which one can experiment with all manner of extras. Hardly a sports bar, Tex-Mex restaurant or fast-casual eatery does not have some sort of nachos on its menu.

Even so, said Tulsa chef Mark Andrew Ainbinder, what he is offering is unique.

“I’ve been all over this country, and I’m confident that no one has anything like what we have here in Tulsa,” Ainbinder said.

Ainbinder is referring to his new restaurant, Nacho Business, which opened last month in the Kings Pointe Shopping Center.

Nacho Business offers 10 varieties of “Chef Made” nachos, ranging from the relative simplicity of the “Nach O,” which includes ground beef, lettuce, red onions, pico de gallo, cheese sauce and ranch dressing, to more exotic creations that feature grilled shrimp and lobster as the main proteins.

Add to this the opportunity to create one’s own combination, with a choice of protein, vegetables, fruits, queso sauces, and dressings, using tortilla chips, wonton crisps, pork rinds or waffle fries as the base (or skip the chips altogether and take the toppings in a bowl), and the possibilities for nacho nirvana are seemingly endless.

Four sizes of nachos are available: Half, Full, Grande and Enorme. The Half order weighs in at about a pound of chips and toppings, Ainbinder said, while the Enorme is about 3½ pounds.

“Yes, we’re serving nachos, but we are doing a lot more cooking from fresh, raw ingredients than a lot of places,” he said. “All our quesos are made from real cheese; we don’t use processed stuff. My salsa has five ingredients, the guacamole has four. We do a burrito that had a full half-pound of quality rib-eye steak in it. You’re not going to find that anywhere else.”

During a recent visit, we sampled a couple of the chef-made creations, the Nach O ($9 for a Half), and the Nacho Mom’s ($9 for a Half).

For the Nach O (the unusual spelling because the dish is named for Ainbinder’s daughter, Olivia), we requested the pork rinds as the base and were presented with a tray of pork rinds nestled amid plastic cups containing the other ingredients. At first it was a bit of a surprise, but then pork rinds rapidly lose their crispness when doused with any sort of liquid. So the DIY approach made sense, and when one could get a quorum of the topping together on a piece of pork rind, it was a flavorful and very crunchy bite.

My companion went for the Nacho Mom’s, which is described as having tequila lime chicken, bacon, grilled jalapeños, raw red onions, lettuce, green onions, sour cream and nacho cheese sauce. She went with the house-made tortilla chips.

Being something of a chili head, she sought out bottles of hot sauces to provide the spiciness she wanted. The chips were substantial and maintained their crunch, and the mix of vegetables and sauces were tasty; that the chunks of chicken were cold was the only real drawback.

Those with a sweet tooth will likely want to check out the desserts, such as the Nacho S’mores ($8) or the Fried Ice Cream of the week ($6).

The origins of the Nacho Business concept go back a couple of decades, Ainbinder said, when he was fresh out of culinary school and working in Jacksonville, Florida. He met a fellow chef at a bar for drinks and snacks, and when Ainbinder reached for a chip on his companion’s plate, he was told, “Not your nachos!”

“That kind of lodged this idea in my head until now,” Ainbinder said.

In the interim, Ainbinder worked as a chef at such Florida locales as EPCOT Center, the Kennedy Space Center and the Sawgrass Marriott Golf Resort, as well as cooking for the residents of upscale retirement facilities. He and his family moved to the Tulsa area about 10 years ago in search of a better place to raise a family.

Ainbinder originally had planned to open in October 2021, but the vagaries of the city’s permit system as well as the strictures caused by the COVID-19 pandemic pushed the opening ahead to January.

“It’s not the ideal time of year to open a restaurant, to put it mildly,” he said. “We had to scrap what was to be our grand opening — we’ve put that off until this summer. But I’ve been a little surprised, and very grateful, at the way this concept has been accepted.”

Nacho Business

5964 S. Yale Ave., in Kings Pointe Village

918-764-8124

Food: 3 stars

Service: Order at counter

Atmosphere: 3½ stars

(on a scale of 0 to 5 stars)

Vegetarian/Vegan options: Yes

10:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, 10:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday. All major credit cards accepted.

COVID-19 INFORMATION: Takeaway service. Curbside delivery available, depending on weather.

