Mother Road Market food hall seeking future businesses

Mother Road Market, a program of the Lobeck Taylor Family Foundation, is seeking innovative entrepreneurs who are ready to take the next step in their business.

With a focus on providing Tulsans and travelers a place to do good, eat well and shop local, Mother Road Market is home to some of Tulsa’s favorite local eats and is giving more restaurants and retailers the chance to join the food hall.

In the coming months, MRM will have food and retail spaces ranging from the size of a kiosk to spaces up to 1,000 square feet available for new businesses. Mother Road Market will be accepting applications from anyone with a food or retail concept who is interested in expanding their business into MRM.

“The uniqueness in our market is rooted in our mission to break down barriers for Tulsans with big ideas," said Shagah Zakerion, Executive Director of the Lobeck Taylor Operating Foundation. "With a challenging couple of years behind us and an exciting future ahead, we are looking forward to welcoming the next big idea to Mother Road Market. We have heard feedback from so many of our loyal customers on what they’d like to see, and we are dedicated to keeping Mother Road Market as a foodie’s paradise.”

Kitchen 66, Tulsa’s kickstart kitchen located inside Mother Road Market, will host the finalists from the open call each Tuesday in November in the Takeover Cafe and give MRM customers the chance to taste-test the potential new concepts.

Mother Road Market is a community space, allowing Tulsans and tourists alike to eat, sip, shop and enjoy over 20 business concepts, all on one campus. From hot chicken to street tacos, Brazilian cuisine to artisanal ice cream, Mother Road Market supports local food entrepreneurs by providing them with rent assistance, marketing resources and support to grow their concepts into standalone brick and mortar food establishments.

For more information, visit motherroadmarket.com.