Mother Road Market announces holiday events

Mother Road Market is kicking off the holiday season Sunday, Dec. 4, with the first in a series of events.

A holiday art market on the MRM patio will showcase local businesses, accompanied by holiday music and winter cocktails available at The WEL Bar.

Festivities will continue Dec. 10 and throughout the entire month of December.

“What Mother Road Market loves most is providing a vibrant community space for people of all ages, hosting events and, of course, supporting entrepreneurs,” Cory Ross, events and hospitality manager, said. “We are truly a focal point for the diverse culture that Tulsa has to offer.”

All month, MRM will feature a holiday balloon installation by Balloon Therapy on “Tulsa’s best patio” that will represent all winter holidays from Hanukkah to Kwanzaa to Christmas. Winter cocktails are available at The WEL Bar.

Dec. 2-Dec. 18: Toy Drive benefiting Lindsey House. Drop off new and unwrapped toys in designated bins at either entrance to Mother Road Market.

Dec. 4: Holiday market (11 a.m.-4 p.m.) on a heated patio that features local businesses. A gingerbread house-making class (2-4 p.m.) with Ellen Bakes is open to kids ages 8-15 with a ticket.

Dec. 10: A kids cooking class with chefs from Planet 1st Catering (10:30 a.m.-noon) will help youths create the perfect holiday meal. Santa will be on site from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Bring your own camera or phone. Cost is $5. A “make hot toast and jam” event (2-4 p.m.) will let kids create musical instruments and parade through the market, playing for guests.

Dec. 11: A drag brunch (11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.) will include free entertainment on the patio. It will be hosted by Kiana Davenport Jade. Santa will be on site from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Dec. 14: Sober Sips is set for The WEL Bar from 5-7 p.m.

Dec. 15: Bring your green thumb to experience and create your own succulent arrangement at a sips & succulents event (6-8 p.m.) guided by Mudda Succulent.

Dec. 17: Live music on the patio.

Dec. 22: Live music on the patio.

Dec. 31: A New Year’s Eve event from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. will offer free family fun and an early ball drop.

More information on each event can be found at motherroadmarket.com/events.