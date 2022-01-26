Mondo's closes Saturday, makes move to new location

Mondo's Ristorante Italian will close its current location at 3410 S. Peoria Ave. at the end of service Saturday, Jan. 29, to prepare to move into its newly constructed restaurant a block south, at 3534 S. Peoria Ave.

In Nov. 2020, Mondo's announced it had purchased the old Crow Creek Tavern as the site of its new, expanded Brookside restaurant. The new location will offer more outdoor dining space, as well as a rooftop bar.

There is no date set for the opening of the new Mondo's, however the restaurant is currently hiring staff, according to social media.

The Aloisio family opened the restaurant in 1969 at 1114 E. 61st St., then moved to 5960 S. Lewis Ave. The Aloisio family sold the restaurant in 1997, and it closed in 1998.

Rob Aloisio resurrected Mondo’s in 2012 at its current Brookside location.

For more information, go to mondositalian.com.

