Mondo's buys Crow Creek Tavern for new location

Mondo’s Ristorante Italiano, 3410 S. Peoria Ave., announced on its Facebook page that it has purchased Crow Creek Tavern, just down the road at 3534 S. Peoria Ave.

The post by Mondo’s owner Rob Aloisio states, “Today marks a Huge milestone for the Aloisio family. 100 years ago today my Grandfather, Nicolangelo, came to America as a young man through Ellis Island. Also on this day today, it is official! We closed our deal on purchasing Crow Creek Tavern and will be tearing it down and building our brand new location for the future of Mondo’s Italian Ristorante! We will offer outdoor dining as well as a roof top bar/dining.

“Thank you Tulsa for all your support over the years. We love you all!!!!,” Aloisio writes.

Mondo’s opened in 1969 at 1114 E. 61st St., then moved to 5960 S. Lewis Ave., where it remained until 1998 (the Aloisio family sold the restaurant the year before).

Rob Aloisio resurrected Mondo’s in 2012 at its current Brookside location.

Crow Creek Tavern opened in 1998, and has been a popular spot for local live music. It was also known for its $4 burger special Tuesdays and a prime rib dinner special Thursdays.

