MOD pizza opens in Tulsa Hills; McDonald's offers free breakfast to students on testing day

MOD Pizza — the all-capitals word stands for “Made on Demand” — opened its first Tulsa location Tuesday in the Tulsa Hills shopping complex, 7454 S. Olympia Ave.

The chain was founded in 2008 in Seattle by Scott and Ally Svenson, who wanted to use their entrepreneurial skills to create a new sort of pizza restaurant, while also working to help people who might ordinarily be overlooked with gainful employment, and finding ways to give back to every community they serve.

MOD Pizza offers 10 signature combinations of toppings, from the meat-heavy Mad Dog to the appropriately named Pizza Salad. Customers may also create their own pizzas, choosing from some 40 ingredients, including six sauces. Pizzas come in 6-inch and 11-inch sizes. Four salads are also available, along with a “create your own” option.

Soft drinks, house-made lemonades and a selection of wines and beers are available.

Hours are 10:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, 10:30 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Delivery and takeaway are available. 918-901-9594, modpizza.com.

Wild Fork adds spring items

The Wild Fork, 1820 Utica Square, is ready for spring with some new additions to its menu.

The new items include a cornmeal-crusted trout stuffy with creamed spinach, served with jasmine rice ($24.95); braised lamb shoulder with creamy orzo pasta and a carrot-fennel slaw ($30.95); a grilled strip steak topped with chimichurri and salsa roja, with grilled tomatoes and garlic mashed potatoes ($32.95); and a basil-Provolone spread, served with crostini ($12.95).

Reservations are recommended. 918-742-0712, wildfork.com.

God Save the Queen at White Lion Pub

The White Lion Pub, 6927 S. Canton Ave., will host a special evening to celebrate the 96th birthday of Queen Elizabeth II, 6 p.m. Thursday, April 21.

The evening will include several of the Queen’s favorites comestibles and libations, beginning with a gin and Dubonnet cocktail, followed by a selection of hors d’oeuvres and celery soup. The main course will be a Steak Royale, with chocolate mousse for dessert.

Patrons will also be able to get their photos with the Queen — or, at least, a life-size facsimile thereof.

Cost is $65 per person (gratuity, tax and beverages are extra). Seating is limited and reservations are required. To reserve, call the pub at 918-491-6533 Tuesday through Saturday after 4 p.m.

Tests and taxes

Two inevitable April events are fast approaching — the deadline to file one’s income tax returns, and state testing for public schools. Two national chains are hoping to offset the pain and anxiety of these events with special offers.

Local McDonald’s restaurants are offering free breakfast from 6 to 9 a.m. Wednesday, April 20, to all students in grades 3-8, when accompanied by a parent or guardian; a valid school ID must also be presented.

The free breakfast includes the choice of an Egg McMuffin Sandwich or Fruit and Maple Oatmeal, apple slices, and choice of milk, apple juice or orange juice. This offer is good only for dine-in customers. mcdonalds.com.

Firehouse Subs offers a coupon on its website that will give customers a free medium sub sandwich with the purchase of another sub, chips and drink on Monday, April 18. Dine-in only. firehousesubs.com/taxday.

Cinco some brews at On the Border

On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina, which has two Tulsa area locations, is counting down to Cinco de Mayo with $3 beer specials each Thursday in April. Dos Equis will be the special deal on April 14; Voodoo Ranger IPA on April 21; and Blue Moon April 28. ontheborder.com.

