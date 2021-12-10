Miami Nights Restaurant & Lounge to close following death of owner

Miami Nights Restaurant & Lounge will close Saturday, according to a post on the restaurant's Facebook page.
"It is with heavy hearts that we of the Miami Nights family must close our doors," the post reads. "This will be our final week. We would like to lovingly thank those who have been with us and supported us during this journey."
The restaurant, at 6510 E. 21st St., opened in 2017, offering authentic Cuban cuisine and cocktails, as well as live music and dancing.
"From the beginning," the post read, "we have always wanted to share the joy of Cuban Cuisine one dish at a time and because of the hospitality of Tulsa, we found a place to call home."
Owner Frank Valdes died in late October, when he was fatally beaten while trying to break up an altercation in the restaurant's parking lot. Three men have been arrested in conjunction with the crime.
"Due to the great loss of our father Frank, we have found it difficult to fill those shoes," the post read. "A man that great only comes once in a lifetime. Saddened by having to close these doors so soon, we hope you will remember the moments of joy and happiness we were able to share together, the moment your favorite song came on, or the satisfaction you felt after that perfectly seared steak. We hope this will not be our final goodbye but we hope to see you all again in the future."
Vicente Ruiz, a close friend, said Valdes was always trying to do something to help better the Latino community.
“He always made everyone welcome,” Ruiz said at an Oct. 28 memorial. “He had a really big heart; everybody knew this. That’s why it is so sad to see something like this happen to somebody that was always looking to improve his family’s life.”
An online crowdfunding campaign raised more than $11,000 in honor of Valdes.
Alexander Gomez, a family friend and former employee at Miami Nights, said Valdes’ death “completely devastated” him and the community.
“Not only everything he did for the community, but the Latin cuisine that he brought to Tulsa was one of the most amazing things,” Gomez said.
