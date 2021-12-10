Miami Nights Restaurant & Lounge to close following death of owner

Miami Nights Restaurant & Lounge will close Saturday, according to a post on the restaurant's Facebook page.

"It is with heavy hearts that we of the Miami Nights family must close our doors," the post reads. "This will be our final week. We would like to lovingly thank those who have been with us and supported us during this journey."

The restaurant, at 6510 E. 21st St., opened in 2017, offering authentic Cuban cuisine and cocktails, as well as live music and dancing.

"From the beginning," the post read, "we have always wanted to share the joy of Cuban Cuisine one dish at a time and because of the hospitality of Tulsa, we found a place to call home."

Owner Frank Valdes died in late October, when he was fatally beaten while trying to break up an altercation in the restaurant's parking lot. Three men have been arrested in conjunction with the crime.