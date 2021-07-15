'Meet the Makers' event to showcase graduates at Mother Road Market

Kitchen 66, a program of the Lobeck Taylor Family Foundation, will showcase the graduates of its Spring 2021 Launch Program at a special “Meet the Makers” event, 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, July 15, on the patio at Mother Road Market, 1124 S. Lewis Ave.

The event is free and open to the public.

Nine food entrepreneurs who have spent the past four months in the Kitchen 66 program, which helps people develop their potential food-related businesses with practical instruction, will have samples of the products on which they have been working.

The program provides business and restaurant experience, sales training and access to commercial kitchen space to develop culinary skills. Participants are also introduced to the Kitchen 66 community of mentors and fellow business owners in the Tulsa food industry.

“Over the past four months, these nine companies worked diligently to establish a firm business foundation—all in the face of one of the most uncertain times to be in the food industry,” said Rachael Regan, program director for Kitchen 66. “We’re thrilled and inspired by their enthusiasm and cannot wait to support them as they grow.”

The participants and their food concepts are: