McNellie's to open Fajita Town ghost kitchen

The McNellie's Group will be launching its second "ghost kitchen" this week, with the opening of Fajita Town.
Earlier this year, the company opened Ghost Dragon Express, operating out of the kitchen at the Bond Event Center, 608 E. Third St. Ghost Dragon Express offers a variety of Asian foods, from steamed buns and egg rolls to rice and noodle entrees.
A "ghost kitchen" is a restaurant concept designed specifically for takeout and delivery only.
Elliot Nelson, founder and CEO of the McNellie's Group, said the new Fajita Town offers Mexican food while its brick-and-mortar Mexican restaurant, El Guapo, remains closed.
"When things re-opened, we realized that the space in the building was such that there was no way we do socially-distanced seating in a way that would be feasible," Nelson said. "Most of the takeout that we did when El Guapo was open was fajitas — I'd guess 75 to 80 percent of to-go orders.
"And there are two lines in the kitchen we use, so there was always space to do a second concept," he said.
The menu will feature fajitas, queso, guacamole and other Mexican dishes.
Nelson said the Fajita Town did some test runs earlier this week, donating the meals made to front line medical workers, teachers, first responders and others who have had to deal first hand with the effects of the pandemic.
"We should be up and running by Friday," he said.
Delivery from Ghost Dragon Express and Fajita Town is available through DoorDash; takeaway orders are handled at the Bond Event Center.
Staff Writer James Watts’ most memorable stories of 2020
Pawsitively adorable: Meet 54 adoptable dogs and cats looking for love
Austin
Lizzie
Cheyenne
Ollie
Archie
Izzie
Savannah
Lola
Phoenix
Cheese
Dallas
Little Mama
London
Slate
Sydney
Ariel
Elaine
Dandelion
Eleanor
Sammie
Dora
Tallulah
Diego
Lupen
Harold
Breezy
Arlo
Gizmo
Percy
Gloria
Pudge
Delilah
Bruno
Buddy
Samson
Rocco
Thunder
Boo
Frankie
Percy Lou
Teddy
Sable
Toby
Mr. Heckles
Oakley
Giana
Archie
Star
Samus
Johnny
Bonnie
Coco
Carlos
Georgie
Ditch the feeling of disconnection by being in the know.
Broken Arrow man credits weight loss to 10,000 miles of dog walks
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!