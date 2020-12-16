McNellie's to open Fajita Town ghost kitchen

The McNellie's Group will be launching its second "ghost kitchen" this week, with the opening of Fajita Town.

Earlier this year, the company opened Ghost Dragon Express, operating out of the kitchen at the Bond Event Center, 608 E. Third St. Ghost Dragon Express offers a variety of Asian foods, from steamed buns and egg rolls to rice and noodle entrees.

A "ghost kitchen" is a restaurant concept designed specifically for takeout and delivery only.

Elliot Nelson, founder and CEO of the McNellie's Group, said the new Fajita Town offers Mexican food while its brick-and-mortar Mexican restaurant, El Guapo, remains closed.

"When things re-opened, we realized that the space in the building was such that there was no way we do socially-distanced seating in a way that would be feasible," Nelson said. "Most of the takeout that we did when El Guapo was open was fajitas — I'd guess 75 to 80 percent of to-go orders.

"And there are two lines in the kitchen we use, so there was always space to do a second concept," he said.

The menu will feature fajitas, queso, guacamole and other Mexican dishes.