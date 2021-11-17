McNellie's takes burger concept out on the Mother Road

The standard Howdy Burger ($7) comes with two 4-ounce beef patties that are cooked on a flat-top griddle and topped with green leaf lettuce, thinly sliced onions, thicker-sliced tomato, and a mayonnaise-based condiment known as “rodeo sauce,” on a potato bun that is cut almost in two, so that the top and bottom halves are still connected.

O’Connor said it was a way of making the burger manageable with one hand, so it could be eaten while driving. It also has a way of pushing the contents of the bun forward, so that the first bite can include everything except the bun.

We paired it with an order of Rodeo Fries ($7) and a lemonade ($3). The Rodeo Fries is a double order of fries, topped with melted cheese, crumbled bacon and the Rodeo sauce; the plastic fork accompanying came in handy, as navigating this pile of potatoes by hand could quickly get messy.

The burger has a lot going for it — the patties have a slight crust around the edge, the vegetables are fresh and crisp, the cheese properly gooey — but both it and the Rodeo Fries were incredibly salty. I’ve nothing against salt (much to the chagrin of my doctor), but even for me, this was too much.