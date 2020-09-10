McNellie's Pub opens spacious new patio

McNellie’s Pub, 409 E. First St., opened a spacious new patio Wednesday evening on the west side of the restaurant. The space has been tagged Courtyard at McNellie’s.
The patio includes well-distanced tables and chairs, an area for customers to play cornhole and nice views of the Tulsa skyline.
McNellie’s has scheduled a socially distanced yoga event on the patio Saturday, Sept. 12, with SALT Yoga. Participants will receive 25% off brunch at McNellie’s afterward.
Space is limited, so download the SALT Yoga app for details and to reserve a spot Saturday.
McNellie’s Pub was established in 2004 and was the first of Elliot Nelson’s group of restaurants, which today includes Dilly Diner, Yokozuna (downtown and south), The Tavern, Bull in the Alley, El Guapo’s, Dust Bowl, McNellie’s South City and Wild Fork.
Customer begin to gather Wednesday evening for the launch of the new patio at McNellie's Pub. The space is tagged the Courtyard at McNellie's. STEPHEN PINGRY, TULSA WORLD