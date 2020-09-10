 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
McNellie's Pub opens spacious new patio
top story

McNellie's Pub opens spacious new patio

Only $5 for 5 months

McNellie’s Pub, 409 E. First St., opened a spacious new patio Wednesday evening on the west side of the restaurant. The space has been tagged Courtyard at McNellie’s.

The patio includes well-distanced tables and chairs, an area for customers to play cornhole and nice views of the Tulsa skyline.

McNellie’s has scheduled a socially distanced yoga event on the patio Saturday, Sept. 12, with SALT Yoga. Participants will receive 25% off brunch at McNellie’s afterward.

Space is limited, so download the SALT Yoga app for details and to reserve a spot Saturday.

McNellie’s Pub was established in 2004 and was the first of Elliot Nelson’s group of restaurants, which today includes Dilly Diner, Yokozuna (downtown and south), The Tavern, Bull in the Alley, El Guapo’s, Dust Bowl, McNellie’s South City and Wild Fork.

What the Ale: McNellie's downtown adding beer garden with grown trees for shade

Tulsa Greek Festival: Decades of food, fun and fellowship

Scott Cherry

918-581-8463

scott.cherry@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @ScottCherryTW

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Scene Writer

I'm in my second tour of duty with the Tulsa World. I was a sports writer during his first stop. Since returning in 1992, I have been the food writer and now restaurant critic and wine columnist. Phone: 918-581-8463

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News