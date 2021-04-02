McDonald's offers free breakfast for students, teachers April 6

Area McDonald's restaurants are offering free breakfasts for teachers and students on Tuesday, April 6 — the day the Oklahoma State Testing Program begins.

Students in grades 3 through 8, accompanied by a parent or guardian, and teachers with valid school ID may stop by any participating McDonald’s and pick up breakfast to prepare for the big day.

Numerous studies have shown that students who eat breakfast on the morning of a standardized test score significantly higher than those who do not have breakfast.

The free breakfast offer for students consists of fruit and maple oatmeal, apple slices, and choice of 1% low fat milk or apple juice. Teachers can choose between an Egg McMuffin or fruit and maple oatmeal, apple slices, and any size hot or iced coffee.

Only one breakfast per person is allowed, and the offer is available only for in-store pick up from 6 to 9 a.m., April 6.

