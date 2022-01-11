 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mazzio's offers NYC-style pizza for a limited time
Clipped_NY_Style_Pizza(1) (copy)

Mazzio's new New York Style pizza is available for a limited time. Courtesy/Mazzio's

Tulsa-based Mazzio’s is offered a New York Style pizza for a limited time.

Based on the sort of pie one might encounter throughout the Big Apple, Mazzio's version features what it describes as "a New York-style sauce and an East Coast cheese blend with a hand-stretched crust that is perfect for folding and eating.'

A large pizza with two toppings is $8.99, and is available at participating Mazzio's locations.

For more go to mazzios.com.

