Mazzio's offers NYC-style pizza for a limited time

By James D. Watts Jr. Tulsa World
Tulsa-based Mazzio’s is offered a New York Style pizza for a limited time.
Based on the sort of pie one might encounter throughout the Big Apple, Mazzio's version features what it describes as "a New York-style sauce and an East Coast cheese blend with a hand-stretched crust that is perfect for folding and eating.'
A large pizza with two toppings is $8.99, and is available at participating Mazzio's locations.
For more go to mazzios.com.
