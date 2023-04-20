Marshall Brewing Company will celebrate its 15th anniversary with an event that will also launch a new partnership with the local charity, Food on the Move.

The event will be noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at Marshall Brewing tap room, 1742 E. Sixth St. The 15th anniversary celebration is free and open to the public.

Live music will be provided by Beau Robinson and the Paul Benjaman Band. Other events include a trivia contest and "Sudden Death Disc Golf" putting competition.

"Marshall Brewing's success has been driven by community support," said Wes Alexander, the company's director of sales and marketing. "With the success of our newest beer, Slow Train IPA, we have been inspired to give back to our community."

Slow Train IPA gets its name from the train that passes by Marshall's tap room multiple times daily. As the train passes by, guests are offered $1 off pints of Slow Train IPA for a period of time.

"The Slow Train promotion inspired us to find a charitable partner and enact a fundraising campaign we call 'The Giving Train,'" Alexander said. "We are excited to announce Food on the Move as our charitable partner. Over the course of the year our guests will have opportunities to donate, volunteer and learn more about Food on the Move."

Proceeds from “The Giving Train” will go toward Food On The Move’s initiatives, including its monthly events that offer fresh produce, community resources, and hot meals from local restaurants.

Food On The Move, founded by Taylor Hanson of the band Hanson, is a mobile food initiative designed to create a collaboration of food, health experts, and community partners to mobilize good quality food into local food deserts to combat hunger and food insecurity through access, innovation and education.

“We are on a mission to fight food insecurity, and we are grateful for partnerships like this that allow us to make a greater impact on the Tulsa community,” said Kevin Harper of Food On The Move.

For more information go to marshallbrewing.com