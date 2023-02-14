Though Tulsa may be hundreds of miles away from New Orleans, there’s no shortage of events happening in February — parties, dining specials, live music — to help you commemorate the Mardi Gras holiday.

For a band that brings the French Quarter brass sound all the way to downtown Tulsa, look no further than King Cabbage Brass Band, an eight-piece ensemble that pays homage to the New Orleans jazz and brass tradition with its own twist. The group will play two shows in celebration of Mardi Gras: the first at Cain’s Ballroom on Friday, Feb. 17 at 6:30 p.m., and the second on Fat Tuesday, Feb. 21, at Mercury Lounge at 8 p.m.

“The spirit of the music is all about spreading joy,” King Cabbage Brass Band front man Greg Fallis said. “It’s what people need right now.”

King Cabbage Brass Band has dozens of songs in its arsenal, so it’s likely that the two shows could sound completely different from each other.

The band is beloved for its brass renditions of Louisiana classics like Paul Barbarian’s “Bourbon Street Parade,” Professor Long Hair’s “Mardi Gras in New Orleans” and the version of “When The Saints Go Marching In” made famous by Louis Armstrong, but they’re not limited to this genre. The ensemble gives each of its shows a modern twist by mixing in a repertoire of hits from R&B, pop and hip-hop artists like Chance The Rapper, Bruno Mars, OutKast and Beyonce.

“We’re always changing up our setlists, so you’re never going to see the same King Cabbage show twice,” Fallis said. “We all come from jazz backgrounds, so we like to draw from that and improvise a little more than a normal cover band would.”

King Cabbage Brass Band got its start back in 2021 when Fallis, a musician by trade, returned to his hometown of Tulsa after living and working in New Orleans for many years. He recruited a host of talented brass musicians — bassists, drummers, horn players and percussionists — and the band was born.

“We’re the only New Orleans-inspired brass band in the state of Oklahoma,” Fallis said. “There really was a need in the market for this kind of music here, which is why we’ve been working so much.”

Since its debut in June 2021, King Cabbage Brass Band has taken the region by storm. The crew, consisting of Fallis, Nicholas Foster, Dave Johnson, Jordan Hehl, Bishop Marsh, Andy McCormick, Kristin Ruyle and Matt Leland, has played shows and festivals all over Oklahoma and the midwest and are booked often for weddings and corporate events.

“I think the music of New Orleans really resonates with people, and it brings them together,” Fallis said. “The music reaches all demographics, all age ranges and types of people.”

For its Mardi Gras shows, King Cabbage Brass Band will be accompanied by other local performers. Guitarist Johnny Mullenax and DJ Moody will join them at Cain’s Ballroom on the Feb. 17. On Feb. 21, Mullenax will emcee the band’s performance at Mercury Lounge, which will have the added appeal of burlesque dancing done by Roxy Rockette and Katie Belle.

“Our performances are all about just having fun, feeling good and spreading joy,” Fallis said.

If you can’t make it to either of King Cabbage Brass Band’s Mardi Gras shows, don’t worry: There are a plethora of other ways to enjoy the holiday.

Food and drink specials

Fat Tuesday at Nola’s

Feb. 21

Nola’s Creole & Cocktails, 1334 E. 15th St.

Head to Nola’s for an authentic Louisiana Mardi Gras celebration. In honor of Fat Tuesday, the restaurant will have live crawfish flown in overnight from New Orleans. The special of the night is the crawfish boil, featuring crawfish, shrimp, corn and sausage. Make sure to save room for classic king cake for dessert. nolastulsa.com

Mardi Gras Grazing

Feb. 18

The Lark Venue, 3009 E. 101st St.

This workshop put on by The Lark Venue and Grazy Girl will help you create a delicious Mardi Gras-themed cocktail and grazing board. Attendees will choose from a two-person board for $60, or a four-person board for $70. A biscuit and beverage bar will be available for guests to enjoy during the workshop. thelarkvenue.com

Mardi Gras Community Dinner

Feb. 18

Prism Cafe, 217 W. Latimer St.

Throw on your beads and masks and head to Prism Cafe for a night of Cajun cuisine. Guests can expect to see Louisiana classics such as shrimp and chicken gumbo, fried boudin dirty rice balls, crawfish and king cake on the menu. Tickets are $60 per person, and guests are invited to arrive in costume with their drinks of choice. prismcafetulsa.com

Mardi Gras Pop-Up at Mother Road Market

Feb. 21

Mother Road Market, 1124 S. Lewis Ave.

Cajun Boil Catering will bring its Louisiana-style fare to Mother Road Market for all to enjoy. The company specializes in authentic New Orleans crab boils and other Cajun dishes. motherroadmarket.com

Fat Tuesday at Bourbon St. Cafe

Feb. 21

Bourbon St. Cafe, 211 E. 2nd St.

Bourbon St. Cafe is bringing the party for Fat Tuesday this year. This all-day event will feature numerous food and drink specials, as well as plenty of entertainment — jugglers, dancers, magicians and musicians will perform throughout the day and evening. Stop by the celebration from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. bourbonstreetcafe.com

Mardi Gras Party at Cajun Ed’s

Feb. 21

Cajun Ed’s Restaurant, 2101 E. 71st St.

You’ll feel like you’re in Louisiana during Mardi Gras celebrations at Cajun Ed’s Restaurant. This south Tulsa eatery will be serving up grilled and fried seafood, crawfish boils and other popular Cajun-Creole fare. Guests can also enjoy live music, daquiris, king cake and plenty of beads to go around. hebertsmeats.com

Parties and celebrations

Tulsa Mardi Gras Masquerade

Feb. 25

VFW Post 577, 1109 E. Sixth St.

Grab your masquerade mask and beads and head to VFW Post 577 for a night of music, dancing, food and more. Tickets can be purchased ahead of time by searching ‘Tulsa Mardi Gras’ on eventbrite.com.

Fat Tuesday Party

Feb. 21

Town Pump Lounge, 4960 S. 83rd E. Ave., Suite D.

Join the crowd at Town Pump Lounge for a night full of Fat Tuesday celebrations. The bar will be offering Cajun food and king cake plus beer and shot specials all evening.

Mardi Gras in Margaritaville

Feb. 18

Margaritaville Tulsa, 8330 Riverside Parkway

Margaritaville Tulsa has everything you need for a fun Mardi Gras celebration, including Bayou-inspired appetizers, entrees and frozen cocktails. Oklahoma City R&B duo Born in November will take the stage at 10 p.m. margaritavilletulsa.com

Mardi Gras Day

Feb. 21

Tulsa Botanic Garden, 3900 Tulsa Botanic Drive

From noon to 5 p.m., all guests at Tulsa Botanic Garden will receive free Mardi Gras beads in honor of the holiday.

Fat Tuesday at Elote

Feb. 21

Elote Cafe & Catering, 514 S. Boston Ave.

Elote’s annual Fat Tuesday celebration is happening once again this year. In addition to drink and dinner specials, the restaurant will host a marching band that will parade through Elote as well as other Deco District eateries from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Once the marching band concludes, musicians Charlie Redd and Luna Voodoo will take the stage for a special Mardi Gras performance. Attendees are encouraged to dress in costume. elotetulsa.com