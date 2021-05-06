 Skip to main content
Madre's Mexican Kitchen coming to south Tulsa
Madre's Mexican Kitchen will open later this spring near 71st Street and Yale Avenue.

 Tulsa World photo

Madre's Mexican Kitchen will take over the building that once was home to the original Mahogany Prime Steakhouse, at 6823 S. Yale Ave.

Jerry Murillo, one of the owners of Madre's, said there is no opening date set, adding, "We're still a few weeks away from making that announcement."

Murillo said the concept for Madre's is to offer "a more modern Mexican cuisine, with not too much Tex-Mex."

According to its Facebook page, Madre's is in the process of hiring all positions, from bussers to bartenders.

Summer festivals are back, here are some of the biggest

As people work back to normalcy following the pandemic, many of the area's biggest festivals are back.

james.watts@tulsaworld.com

