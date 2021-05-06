Madre's Mexican Kitchen coming to south Tulsa

Madre's Mexican Kitchen will take over the building that once was home to the original Mahogany Prime Steakhouse, at 6823 S. Yale Ave.

Jerry Murillo, one of the owners of Madre's, said there is no opening date set, adding, "We're still a few weeks away from making that announcement."

Murillo said the concept for Madre's is to offer "a more modern Mexican cuisine, with not too much Tex-Mex."

According to its Facebook page, Madre's is in the process of hiring all positions, from bussers to bartenders.

