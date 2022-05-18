Looking for restaurant recommendations during the PGA Championship? Here are the Scene staff picks for places to eat

Tulsa is lucky to have many amazing restaurants and chefs serving up a wide variety of foods.

It can be very difficult to decide which one to choose on any given night.

Due to the high volume of visitors who will be in Tulsa this week for the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club, we asked our Scene staff reporters and editors to do just that — pick. Here are a few of their favorite places.

Note: Diners are advised to call restaurants ahead of time to check on reservations or wait times. Prime times are booking up fast.

Tacos x Mezcal

39 E. 18th St.

918-764-8666, txmztulsa.business.site

Tacos are having their moment in Tulsa, with a number of places specializing in this humblest of south-of-the-border street food opening around town over the past year or so.

Tacos x Mezcal offers what executive chef Sebastian Renner describes as “comfort food, made with the best possible ingredients, and executed well.” The concise menu at the South Boston eatery embodies that philosophy, offering just eight types of tacos, nine appetizers and two desserts.

Yet a great deal of unique flavor gets packed into every bite, whether you choose the seemingly straightforward taco al pastor, with marinated chunks of tender pork; the taco de pescado with grilled swordfish; or the taco de camaron, with plump shrimp stuffed into a grilled Anaheim pepper and wrapped in bacon.

The queso fundido can be topped with your choice of carne asada, pork belly or short rib. Try the guacamole with paddlefish roe, or if you’re really adventurous, have it with chapulines (crispy, seasoned crickets).

Equally inventive is the other half of the restaurant’s name, which makes use of dozens of fine mezcals as the basis for its craft cocktails, such as the Jalapeño Prickly and the Spicy Guajillo Mango margarita.

The Spudder

6536 E. 50th St.

There are many places in Tulsa where one can get an excellent steak, but for a true Tulsa steakhouse experience, The Spudder is the place to go. Named for a piece of oil field equipment — an example of which sits outside the restaurant’s front door — the interior is filled with all kinds of memorabilia related to Tulsa’s days as the “Oil Capital of the World.”

But it’s the food that has made this a local dining destination for decades. Its signature offering is “The Gusher,” a 22-oz., bone-in ribeye that Food Network personality Duff Goldman declared the best steak he’s ever had. But there are other cuts available of equal quality, along with chicken, lamb and seafood. And don’t overlook the pork entrees, whether the grilled pork chops or the pork tenderloin with a sherry mushroom sauce.

Dinners come with baked potato, salad, potato soup and hot rolls; one can swap the potato soup for the secret-recipe tomato soup for an upcharge. And the stuffed mushrooms are a great start to your meal.

Kai Vietnamese

201 W. Fifth St.

A confession: Of all the places visited during a tenure as the Tulsa World’s restaurant reviewer, Kai Vietnamese Cuisine is the one of the very few to which I’ve returned to eat on my own dime. It’s that good.

The Tran family has been serving Tulsans Vietnamese food for many years, and the four sisters who operate Kai Vietnamese Cuisine (with help from their mother, Dia) have elevated the family recipes to new heights.

Pho is a yardstick by which most Vietnamese restaurants are judged, and the broth here is rich, unctuous and deeply flavored. Bun cha gio, a salad of lettuce, herbs, cucumber, bean sprouts, carrot, scallions and chopped peanuts, topped with a choice of protein and two egg rolls, is as refreshing as it is filling.

Several of the appetizers, such as the Vietnamese crepes (Banh Xeo), made with turmeric-spiked rice flour, filled with diced pork, shrimp, green and white onions and bean sprouts; and the Nha Trang calamari, served with a fiery dipping sauce, are generous enough to serve light entrees.

Kai Vietnamese also offers a range of other noodle and rice dishes, vegetarian options and Chinese-style stir-fry dishes, as well as baguette (banh mi) sandwiches and steamed buns, or bao.

Mother Road Market

1124 S. Lewis Ave.

Perhaps the easiest way to get a sense of what Tulsa has to offer hungry visitors is to spend some time at the Mother Road Market, a collection of some 15 local food concepts that should satisfy just about any taste.

One can find relatively basic fare that has been raised to higher levels at such vendors as Howdy Burger, Andolini’s Pizza, and & Tacos, which specializes in Mexican street food.

Or you can explore more exotic choices, such as the Brazilian fare served at Doctor Kustom (the picanha sandwich, made with grilled-to-order top quality steak, is a Thursday special not to be missed), or the gourmet rice bowls offered at Bodhi’s Bowl.

Chili-heads can test their tastebuds — and enjoy of the best fried chicken sandwiches in the city — at Chicken and the Wolf, or savor the Texas-style barbecue of 1907 Barbecue. Enjoy fresh sushi and other Japanese menu items at Akira Sushi & Ramen, or pucker up for the savory, tangy foods at Salt & Vinegar (don’t forget the deep-fried Brussels sprouts).

For dessert, there are the pastries from Farrell Family Bread and the unique flavors created by Big Dipper Creamery, which specializes in small-batch artisan ice creams. And adults can wash everything down with craft cocktails and local beers from the WEL bar.

The Mother Road Market is located along the stretch of Route 66 that threads through Tulsa, and its patio area contains a unique miniature golf course, with each of the holes representing a classic site along “the Mother Road.”

It is closed on Mondays, but otherwise is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Takeaway and curbside delivery is available.

— James D. Watts Jr.

White River Fish Market

1708 N. Sheridan Road, 105 E. Kenosha in Broken Arrow

A local favorite since 1932, White River Fish Market is so named because there’s an actual fish market on the premises.

There are two White River Fish Market restaurants in the metro area. The original location is on Sheridan Road. Don’t be fooled by the unglamorous surroundings. The trip inside will be worth it as soon as you get your plate of food. Entrees come with your choice of two sides. The onion rings are hard to beat, but fresh tomato wedges hit the right spot, too.

A second White River Fish Market location opened five years ago at 1105 E. Kenosha in Broken Arrow.

White River Fish Market has a tiny place in pop culture history. The “Weird Al” Yankovic movie “UHF” was filmed in Tulsa in 1989. When fish were needed for a “Wheel of Fish” game show segment, the fish were purchased at White River Fish Market.

Coneys!

Of course there are fine dining options in Tulsa, but what’s finer than consuming a few coneys?

People have found the coneys here to be addictive. Dare you to stop at just one coney. Coney I-Lander has been a Tulsa tradition since 1926, and there are multiple locations in the metro area.

If you’re staying near downtown, check out Coney Island Hot Weiners, 107 N. Boulder Ave. A favorite of downtown workers, Coney Island Hot Weiners was located in the heart of the downtown area for decades but moved to the burgeoning Arts District in 2015.

BurnCo Barbecue

500 Riverwalk Terrace, Suite 135, Jenks

Bad news: BurnCo, a revered barbecue restaurant near downtown Tulsa, was destroyed by fire in February.

Good news: A second BurnCo location on the Jenks Riverwalk (500 Riverwalk Terrace, Suite 135) remains open for business.

Planning news: Be aware that you’ll have to schedule your visit during daytime-only operating hours. BurnCo is open for the lunch crowd from 10:30 a.m. through 2:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The smoked mac and cheese is recommended as a side, but it’s available only Thursday through Saturday.

Freeway Cafe

1547 East Third St., 465 S. Sheridan Road, 5849 S. 49th W. Ave.

Come for Tom Petty history. Stay for the Eastside Onion Rings.

Once upon a time, Leon Russell’s Shelter Records had offices on the West Coast and in his hometown of Tulsa. He bought a church in Tulsa, and it became Church Studio, which drew music artists from all over the globe.

Tom Petty was among artists on the Shelter Records label. According to urban legend, he signed his contract at the Ranch House, a restaurant north of Church Studio. The Ranch House is now one of three Freeway Cafe locations in Tulsa (this one’s at 1547 E. Third St.).

No matter what you order, dial up an appetizer of Eastside Onion Rings and be prepared to share.

— Jimmie Tramel

Andolini’s Pizzeria

1552 E. 15th St.; 114 S. Detroit Ave.; 1124 S. Lewis Ave.; 12140 E. 96th St., Owasso; 222 S. Main St., Broken Arrow; 500 Riverwalk Terrace, Jenks

Andolini’s prides itself on its popular “Tulsa Style” pizza, which is made with fresh ingredients and a high-quality process. The pizzeria has received national attention from Food Network, USA Today and more. Come hungry, as pies are made in a range of sizes up to a gigantic 20 inches. Try the SPQR, made with ricotta, mozzarella, prosciutto and sausage.

NEFF Brewing

321 S. Frankfort Ave.

This brewpub in downtown Tulsa is a must-visit spot for gluten-free golf fans. The entire menu, from the fish and chips to the craft beers, is safe to consume if you have an allergy or sensitivity to gluten. But you certainly don’t have to have dietary restrictions to enjoy a meal here. Check out the gorgeous art deco taproom and spacious patio.

Braum’s Ice Cream & Dairy Store

With over two dozen Braum’s locations in the Tulsa area alone, it can be easy for us locals to take this regional favorite for granted. The fast-food chain headquartered in Oklahoma City has been making its classic cheeseburgers, ice cream and more for decades. All Braum’s stores are located within 330 miles of its farm and processing plant in Tuttle, Oklahoma, to ensure maximum freshness.

Braum’s burger patties are made with 100% pure beef and placed on a sesame seed bun, baked fresh in Braum’s bakery. For dessert, take a few minutes to ponder the vast possibilities. Choose from a sundae, shake or banana split, or fill up a cone or cup with your favorite ice cream flavor.

— Stacey Dickens

in the raw vu

110 N. Elgin Ave.

Visit in the raw vu for the sushi and stay for the amazing views of downtown Tulsa. Located on a rooftop just above ONEOK Field, this Japanese fusion-style restaurant offers traditional and nouveau sushi, craft cocktails and plenty of other dining options for the non-sushi lover. Guests can sit inside or on an outdoor patio, which features a fantastic view of the Tulsa skyline.

For appetizers, you can’t go wrong with the pork gyoza or diablo shrimp. As the main course, try sharing the In The Raw salad along with a few rolls (the Keaton roll, SC Slug roll and the Cody 2 roll never disappoint). If sushi isn’t your thing, not to worry: the Cabo tacos and teriyaki rice bowl are delicious options, too.

Make sure you make your reservation ahead of time, as this trendy spot fills up quickly on the weekends.

Nola’s Creole & Cocktails

1334 E. 15th St.

For the Cajun cuisine of your dreams, head to Nola’s Creole & Cocktails on Cherry Street.

This New Orleans-themed restaurant offers such classic Cajun fare as po boys, muffulettas, gumbo and jambalaya, all delicious. Highly recommended main courses are the Voodoo chicken — Cajun-fried chicken breasts, shrimp and lump crab, resting in a mornay sauce — as well as the Gri Gri shrimp with cheese grits, a Southern staple elevated with a spicy creole butter sauce. If you’re feeling adventurous, try the hurricane cocktail (available in fish bowl form!), which originated in the French Quarter.

As a rule, always save room for the bread pudding for dessert — you won’t regret it!

Wild Fork

1820 Utica Square

Whether you’re wanting breakfast, lunch or dinner, Wild Fork in Utica Square has just what you need. This restaurant is a midtown Tulsa classic with a huge range of options. From brioche French toast and B.L.T.’s for breakfast and brunch to roasted chicken and lobster pasta for dinner, everyone is sure to find something they like on the menu.

There are no “bad” tables at Wild Fork — inside diners can enjoy the beautiful light fixtures, windows and chinoiserie wallpaper, while patio diners will get a lovely view of the surrounding Utica Square shopping area.

This place is also a wonderful spot to get a quick appetizer and cocktail while you shop around Utica Square — I recommend ordering the black bean cassoulet and the Monroe mule!

— Grace Wood

Boston Deli

6231 E. 61st St.

For the past 30 years, The Boston Deli has been at the forefront of Tulsa’s fine dining scene, serving high-quality food in a casual atmosphere at reasonable prices.

It has also been the place where national food trends tend to show up first in Tulsa. When the “Nashville hot chicken” craze was first starting to get national attention, chef Ken Schafer came up with his version as a weekly special, and it soon ended up on the regular menu.

Schafer and his team of cooks routinely experiment with flavors and preparations that usually become the Thursday special, a monthly dinner offering that includes an entree, sides and dessert — much of which is prepared on the restaurant’s signature Hasty Bake charcoal grills.

India Palace

6963 S. Lewis Ave.

Tulsa’s oldest Indian restaurant has been serving East Indian cuisine since 1974. Its lunch buffet, which features dishes from the restaurant’s extensive menu, such as chicken biryani, tandoori chicken, beef meatballs, chicken tikka masala, chickpea masala, vegetable korma and naan, is a great way to indulge in favorite dishes or try something new.

La Tertulia

311 E. Second St.

If you want to travel to New Mexico without leaving the Tulsa city limits, then La Tertulia is your destination. This restaurant, the brainchild of James Beard Award-winning chef Kevin Nashan, is an homage to the place his grandparents operated in Santa Fe, New Mexico, for some 30 years. The authentic decor, with its white stucco walls, chimenea fireplaces and Native American pottery, sets the mood.

Appetizers include the queso and guacamole, along with a shrimp and octopus ceviche. The soup offerings include the usual tortilla soup for a green chili stew, pozole and a black bean and jalapeño soup.

To get the best sense of what La Tertulia has to offer, the deluxe combination dinner is the way to go. It comes with a taco, a rolled blue-corn enchilada, a tamale, a chili relleno and a good portion of carne adovada, which is chunks of pork shoulder simmered in a rich and spicy red chili sauce. Accompanying all this are rice, pinto beans and pozole, or hominy.

— Nicole Marshall Middleton