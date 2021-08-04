Longtime eatery Phill's Diner sold, gets new name but keeps menu

Phill's Diner, which has been serving up breakfast and lunch classics at 3310 E. 32nd St. since 1992, will become Tim's Midtown Diner on Friday. A new sign will be installed after the diner closes for the day on Thursday.

The name change reflects the restaurant's new owner, Tim Shadlow, who purchased the restaurant from Phill Hughes last year.

"I live in the neighborhood and have been coming here for a long time," Shadlow said. "Phill and I would often talk, and he mentioned he was thinking about retiring. I told him that if he was going to retire, then I'd buy the place from him. I was joking, but one day Phill said to me, 'OK, let's work this out,' and things got serious real quickly."

Shadlow said that the only thing that will change about the place is the name.

"One of the things I stressed was that I wanted Phill to sell me all the recipes he uses, because I wanted to keep it just as it is," Shadlow said. "I also wanted to keep all the employees, because they are a big reason why this place has been so successful for so long."

This particular corner of a strip shopping center at 32nd Street and Harvard Avenue originally was diner called Callahan's, which opened in 1976; Phill Hughes took it over and renamed it in 1992.