Lone Wolf 11th St. location closed temporarily for renovations
Lone Wolf 11th St. location closed temporarily for renovations

  • Updated
Lone Wolf (copy) (copy)

Lone Wolf has closed its 11th Street location for renovations. The downtown location, at 203 E. Archer St., remains open. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World file

 STEPHEN PINGRY

The Lone Wolf Banh Mi at 3136 E. 11th St. is under going renovations and is closed temporarily.

Lone Wolf, which began as a food truck serving up unique pan-Asian foods such as kimchi fries and banh mi sandwiches, opened the brick-and-mortar location about five years ago.

A post on the restaurant's Facebook pages that the location "was simply supposed to be a temporary home while our downtown location was being built. We were accepted into the neighborhood and the greater Route 66 community to a much greater degree than anticipated. You kept coming and we kept getting busier.

However, the post continued, "The growth has been hampered by a kitchen that doesn’t flow right....Things that should be easy are infinitely harder. We need to address these issues now so we can fix our ticket times and improve our service."

Lone Wolf's downtown location, at 203 E. Archer St., in the Tulsa Arts District, remains open for dine-in and carryout service.

The post concludes with, "We have some big plans for this building and we are excited to get started. We are not fully sure how long this will take, but stay tuned as we unveil updates during the process....Man, it’s hard to shut the doors, but the plan is in motion and we can’t wait to get this rolling."

The Men Who Would Be Scene: Episode 28

Tulsa World's James Watts and Jimmie Tramel talk Tim Blake Nelson's new movie "Old Henry," Theatre Tulsa's "Dreamgirls," the Bradshaw Bunch reality TV show, and facing down fair food.

james.watts@tulsaworld.com

