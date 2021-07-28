Leon’s Smoke Shack expands to former Swamp House location

Leon’s Smoke Shack, 601 S. Sheridan Ave., is planning to open a second location later this year in Tulsa’s Studio Row, the neighborhood around the Church Studio.

Leon’s will take over the building that originally was home to the Swamp House, 1529 E. Third St., which closed in June 2020.

Leon Thompson opened his restaurant in 2014 and quickly developed a loyal following for his barbecue, which is cooked over a mixture of pine, hickory and post oak woods.

Hours for the current location are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. leonssmokeshack.com.

