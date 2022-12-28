Last call: Restaurants that closed in 2022

No year is an easy year in the restaurant business, but 2022 seemed to be an especially volatile one in Tulsa, as businesses struggled with the aftermath of COVID-19 restrictions and the dramatic spike in operating costs due to inflation.

Some restaurants that closed in 2022 were long-established favorites, while others were eateries that local diners barely had time to try before shutting their doors.

And then there was the fire that destroyed the South Boston Avenue location of BurnCo. Barbecue, and damaged nearby restaurants FarmBar and Dalessandro’s. FarmBar and Dalessandro’s were able to reopen, but BurnCo. chef and owner Adam Myers said he chose not to rebuild at that location. The Jenks location of BurnCo., at 500 Riverwalk Terrace, remains in operation.

Some local restaurants that shut down in 2022 were able to reopen, usually at a new location.

Closed

Atlas Grill, in the Atlas Building, 415 S. Boston Ave.

Billy Sim’s Burgers, 1941 S. Yale Ave. (now the second location of Mi Pueblo Mexican Restaurant)

Bobby O’s Pizza, 1502 E. 11th St.

Brick Brothers Pizza, 2 W. Dawes St. in Bixby (now 1907 Cantina)

The Cardinal Club, 7890 E. 106th St.

Claud’s Hamburgers, 3834 S. Peoria Ave.

Foolish Things Bar & Biscuit, 3524 S. Peoria Ave.

Foolish Things High Dive, 315 S. Trenton Ave. (now an Ah-Sigh-E location)

Freddie’s Bar-B-Q and Steak House, 1425 New Sapulpa Road, Sapulpa

Fuddrucker’s, 10823 E. 71st St.

Ghost Dragon Express, 608 E. Third St.

Golden Chef, 2819 S. Harvard Ave.

Hibachi Grill Super Buffet, 8110 E. 74th Place

Hickory House Barbecue, 626 N. Mission St., Sapulpa

JJ’s Gourmet Burger Café, 647 S. Peoria Ave.

Laffa Medi-Eastern Restaurant & Bar, 111 N. Main St.

Mangos Cuban Café, 317 S. Trenton Ave. (now 918 Maples Tacos & Cantina)

MixCo., 302 S. Cheyenne Ave.

Nacho Business, 5964 S. Yale Ave.

Radish, 1730 S. Boston Ave.

Rise Southern Biscuits, 1520 E. 15th St.

Tandoori Guys Express, 6670 S. Lewis Ave. (now an Alpha Grill Barbecue location)

Closed, then reopened

Arizona Mexican, 5800 S. Lewis Ave. (Set to reopen in early 2023 at same location)

El Fogon, 11515 N. Garnett Road, Owasso (reopened in building next door to original location)

Elmer’s BBQ, 3316 S. Peoria Ave. (closed its original Brookside location in 2021, but reopened about a mile north in 2022)

Jane’s Delicatessen, 1401 E. 11th St. (relocated farther west along Route 66)

Mondo’s, 3534 S. Peoria Ave. (moved into a newly built and much larger location a few blocks south of its previous home)

Shiloh’s, 2604 N. Aspen Ave., Broken Arrow (the downtown Tulsa location and the Cleveland location have permanently closed; the Broken Arrow restaurant reopened at its original location under new management)

Closed, but other locations open

BurnCo., 1738 S. Boston Ave.

Oklahoma Joe’s, 25 W. Fifth St.

Qdoba, 5220 S. Yale Ave.

Rib Crib, 3022 S. Garnett Road, 5025 S. Sheridan Road

Taco Bueno, 324 S. Main St.; 6565 E. 21st St.

