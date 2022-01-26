Lassalle's New Orleans Deli takes over Gambill's Pastaria kitchen for one-day pop-up lunch

Some of the Italian fare usually served at Gambill's Pastaria will have a distinctive "Big Easy" aura to it this Thursday, Jan. 27, as the kitchen of this restaurant will be taken over by the cooks of the recently closed Lassalle's New Orleans Deli.

Three special dishes will be available at the restaurant, at 1921 S. Harvard Ave., beginning at 11:30 a.m.:

Crawfish Monica, made with fresh pasta, sautéed crawfish tails with creole seasoning, Zoey white wine, cream, and Parmesan cheese ($16);

Muffuletta Pizza, a 12-inch pie topped with genoa salami, mortadella, provolone, mozzarella, and Lassalle’s olive salad ($15);

Cajun Pizza, a 12-inch pie made with alligator sausage, spicy boiled shrimp, onions, and red bell peppers with a creole sauce base ($15).

These dishes will be available until sold out, and will be available only in the restaurant — no takeaway or delivery orders will be accepted. tulsapasta.com.

What the Ale: Beer of the Week, Good Cause Brewing's Pluto a blueberry acai sour wheat ale

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.