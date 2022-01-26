 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lassalle's New Orleans Deli takes over Gambill's Pastaria kitchen for one-day pop-up lunch
Some of the Italian fare usually served at Gambill's Pastaria will have a distinctive "Big Easy" aura to it this Thursday, Jan. 27, as the kitchen of this restaurant will be taken over by the cooks of the recently closed Lassalle's New Orleans Deli.

Three special dishes will be available at the restaurant, at 1921 S. Harvard Ave., beginning at 11:30 a.m.:

Crawfish Monica, made with fresh pasta, sautéed crawfish tails with creole seasoning, Zoey white wine, cream, and Parmesan cheese ($16);

Muffuletta Pizza, a 12-inch pie topped with genoa salami, mortadella, provolone, mozzarella, and Lassalle’s olive salad ($15);

Cajun Pizza, a 12-inch pie made with alligator sausage, spicy boiled shrimp, onions, and red bell peppers with a creole sauce base ($15).

These dishes will be available until sold out, and will be available only in the restaurant — no takeaway or delivery orders will be accepted. tulsapasta.com.

nicole.marshall@tulsaworld.com

 

