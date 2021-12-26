Lassalle's New Orleans Deli closes

"To our staff: one of the hardest emotional things we’ll have to endure is not seeing you any longer. Most guests saw the same faces in our restaurant for the last five years. We worked so hard to build personal relationships with them and help them through anything they needed. Larry, Sally, Kirstie, Sam, Claudia and Brandon: thank you so much for sticking it out to the end.

"To all of our guests: many of you have been so loyal since day one at 601 S Boston. It’s been a pleasure serving you through the years and we have become personal friends with many of you. Mardi Gras was always one of our favorite days. Every one of y’all wanted to come and experience a genuine New Orleans atmosphere and it made us so happy to share our home city’s culture, food, music and art with you all."

The post indicates that they will be expanding their hot sauce business, OklaNola Pepper Co. They also will be catering private dinners. For catering inquiries, contact them at Chriswest@lassallesneworleansdeli.com or Amandawest@lassallesneworleansdeli.com.

Tulsa World Scene: Jimmie Tramel and Grace Wood talk New Year's Eve area events and Netflix movie 'A Castle for Christmas' Oklahoma ties