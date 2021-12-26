Lassalle's New Orleans Deli closes

Lassalle's New Orleans Deli, one of Tulsa's most popular lunch spots for the last eight years, announced on social media Sunday that it has closed.
Their last day of service was Thursday, the Facebook post states.
Owners Christ and Amanda West, both New Orleans-area natives, escaped to Tulsa after the Hurricane Katrina decimated their apartment and most of the Gulf Coast. They ended up here because Amanda’s mother, Charlotte, as well as other family members, live in town.
They opened a restaurant on Boston Avenue eight years ago, later moving to their current location at 15 W. Fifth St. The menu featured classic dishes from all over the Louisiana region.
Here is an excerpt of their Facebook post:
"Tulsa, our heart is broken that we have to share this news with you: last Thursday 12/23 was our last day of service. We tried everything we could to keep our doors open, but in the end, the pandemic has just outlasted our financial resources. Having our location downtown, we’ve been at the mercy of commerce. So many businesses still working remotely after almost two years has taken its toll. We’ve tried many things, even extending our hours 11-7 p.m. for almost a full year, but it still didn’t work.
"To our staff: one of the hardest emotional things we’ll have to endure is not seeing you any longer. Most guests saw the same faces in our restaurant for the last five years. We worked so hard to build personal relationships with them and help them through anything they needed. Larry, Sally, Kirstie, Sam, Claudia and Brandon: thank you so much for sticking it out to the end.
"To all of our guests: many of you have been so loyal since day one at 601 S Boston. It’s been a pleasure serving you through the years and we have become personal friends with many of you. Mardi Gras was always one of our favorite days. Every one of y’all wanted to come and experience a genuine New Orleans atmosphere and it made us so happy to share our home city’s culture, food, music and art with you all."
The post indicates that they will be expanding their hot sauce business, OklaNola Pepper Co. They also will be catering private dinners. For catering inquiries, contact them at Chriswest@lassallesneworleansdeli.com or Amandawest@lassallesneworleansdeli.com.