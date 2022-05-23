Laffa Medi-Eastern Restaurant closes

Laffa Medi-Eastern Restaurant held its final service Sunday, owner Miranda Kaiser announced.

"They say all good things have to come to an end," Kaiser said in a statement. "This has been a great chapter in our book, but it has to end so we can all move on to the next one, which should be even better. It’s sad but we’re ready and excited to see what happens next.

"My crew and I have busted a-- these last few months," she writes. "We always seemed to be one or two people short in order to function comfortably, and it’s only going to get worse with the busy summer coming on.

"We deserve a calmer, more stress-free work environment, and that’s why I decided to pull the plug now," Kaiser wrote in a Facebook post. "This way I was also able to get our crew great jobs. With the skills they have learned while working with me, they all got the jobs they wanted & deserved."

Kaiser opened Laffa in 2012, offering her unique approach to Israeli cuisine. It was chosen as the best new restaurant of the year for 2013 by the Tulsa World.

Kaiser also owned Cosmo Cafe, which she operated until 2019.

"For almost 10 years we got to work with, feed and meet some stellar people, many of whom I hope to remain friends with forever if they’ll have me," Kaiser writes. "The Laffa memories will keep me smiling for the rest of my life, but the stress would have cut that life super short, and that’s why it’s time to close up shop."

