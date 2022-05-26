Laffa closes; Tulsa chef to appear on "Rat in the Kitchen"; Shiloh, Oklahoma Joe's close

Laffa Medi-Eastern Restaurant held its final service Sunday, owner Miranda Kaiser announced.

“They say all good things have to come to an end,” Kaiser said in a statement. “This has been a great chapter in our book, but it has to end so we can all move on to the next one, which should be even better. It’s sad but we’re ready and excited to see what happens next.

“My crew and I have busted a-- these last few months,” she writes. “We always seemed to be one or two people short in order to function comfortably, and it’s only going to get worse with the busy summer coming on.

“We deserve a calmer, more stress-free work environment, and that’s why I decided to pull the plug now,” Kaiser wrote in a Facebook post. “This way I was also able to get our crew great jobs. With the skills they have learned while working with me, they all got the jobs they wanted & deserved.”

Kaiser opened Laffa at 111 N. Main St. in 2012, offering her unique approach to Israeli cuisine. It was chosen as the best new restaurant of the year for 2013 by the Tulsa World.

Kaiser also owned Cosmo Cafe on Brookside, which she operated until 2019.

“For almost 10 years we got to work with, feed and meet some stellar people, many of whom I hope to remain friends with forever if they’ll have me,” Kaiser writes. “The Laffa memories will keep me smiling for the rest of my life, but the stress would have cut that life super short, and that’s why it’s time to close up shop.”

Tulsa chef to appear on ‘Rat in the Kitchen’

Tulsa chef Candace Conley will appear in the Thursday, May 26, episode of the TBS cooking competition show, “Rat in the Kitchen.”

Conley, who owns The Girl Can Cook! cooking studio and kitchen in Broken Arrow, is one of six cooks who are tasked with completing two unique culinary challenges, while trying to figure out which of their colleagues is “the rat” trying to sabotage the group’s work.

Internationally renowned chef Ludo Lefebvre judges the finished dishes and rates each one as a “pass” or a “fail,” depending on how effective the rat has been at his or her sabotage. Comedian Natasha Leggero serves as the show’s host.

The episode is titled “The Case of the Awful Waffles,” which will air 8 p.m. Thursday; the episode will be re-broadcast at 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. Saturday, May. 28 on TBS.

Conley plans to host a live watch party at her The Girl Can Cook! studio, 315 S. Main St., in Broken Arrow, beginning at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Conley will share some behind-the-scenes stories during the evening. For more: thegirlcancook school.com

Sapulpa’s Hickory House to close

Hickory House Bar-B-Q, which has operated in Sapulpa for more than 40 years, will close permanently at the close of business Saturday, May 28.

The restaurant has been owned by Gilbert and Roberta Ortiz since 1981, and moved to its present location, at 626 N. Mission St., five years later. A fire closed the restaurant for 18 months in 2002-03 before it was remodeled and reopened.

A three-star review by the Tulsa World in 2011 praised the restaurant’s ribs, brisket and smoked chicken, adding that “The rustic dining room is one of those filled with all sorts of antiques and memorabilia, so much it is impossible to take it all in on one trip. Decorative plates, hubcaps, John Wayne and Elvis stuff, old kitchen and farm implements, patriotic posters, guitars, Bob Wills and Eldon Shamblin concert posters and photos, moose antlers, and a deer head are just of few of the items displayed.”

Shiloh’s, Oklahoma Joe’s close

Two downtown locations of established local restaurants have closed.

Oklahoma Joe’s, 25 W. Fifth St., has been listed as “Temporarily Closed” for several months, but the location is no longer listed on the Oklahoma Joe’s website, and its phone number has been disconnected.

Oklahoma Joe’s continues to operate restaurants at 6175 E. 61st St.; 19361 N.E. Robson Road, Catoosa; and 333 W. Albany St. in Broken Arrow, as well as a location in Omaha, Nebraska.

Shiloh’s Downtown, which in mid-2021 opened in the space that had been the longtime home of Billy’s on the Square, has closed, according to a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

“Hey friends, as much as we have loved getting to know and serve our downtown community, our time at this location has unfortunately come to an end,” the post reads. “We will miss seeing your friendly faces, but hope to see them at one of our other locations. Thank you for your continued support.”

Shiloh’s, which specializes in comfort foods such as meatloaf, chicken fried steak, and breakfast entrees, continues to operate at 2604 N. Aspen Ave. in Broken Arrow; and 50160 Highway Drive in Cleveland, Oklahoma.

Featured video:

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.