La Playita opens second location

Mariscos La Playita, a local restaurant specializing in Mexican seafood, will open its second location Thursday, Dec. 16, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony beginning at 4 p.m. at 1402 N. Harvard Ave.
The original restaurant is at 12638 E. 31st St.
Both locations offer an extensive array of dishes, focusing on seafood in a variety of preparations.
James D. Watts Jr.
Scene Writer
I write primarily about the visual, performing and literary arts. Phone: 918-581-8478
