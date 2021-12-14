 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
La Playita opens second location
0 Comments

La Playita opens second location

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Mariscos La Playita, a local restaurant specializing in Mexican seafood, will open its second location Thursday, Dec. 16, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony beginning at 4 p.m. at 1402 N. Harvard Ave.

The original restaurant is at 12638 E. 31st St.

Both locations offer an extensive array of dishes, focusing on seafood in a variety of preparations.

james.watts@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

‘That is the true dream job opportunity’: Henry Cavill reveals what his dream role is

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert