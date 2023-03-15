Dalesandro’s Italian Cuisine is usually closed during lunch hours, but on this Tuesday the restaurant, at 1742 S. Boston Ave., is buzzing with activities.

About 40 diners are digging happily into plates of pasta, topped with marinara sauce and meatballs or served up plain, while others in white aprons adorned with gold stars shuttle plates to and from the kitchen.

In fact, just about everyone in the restaurant is wearing one of those gold-starred aprons. And all of these are addressed as “Chef.”

Dalesandro’s is hosting its annual Kids Cooking Camp, a three-day spring break event that concludes Thursday, March 16. The camp, said chef Sonny Dalesandro, is designed to be an introduction to the world of food for youngsters ages 5 to 12.

Dalesandro said the original plan had been to cap enrollment at 20 students, but the demand was so great that they doubled the number of participants.

Each day includes a series of games and challenges, such a blind tasting of various fruits and vegetables, as well as instruction in some basic cooking skills.

“Because we’re dealing with a pretty wide range of ages, we try to keep things pretty basic and still be fun,” Dalesandro said. “We’re really just trying to plant that seed of interest in food — not just how to cook it, but where it comes from.”

Dalesandro has also enlisted the help of his next door neighbors, with a planned visit to Tacos X Mezcal for one day of the camp, and a visit from Lisa Becklund, chef and co-owner of FarmBar, to talk about farm-to-table cooking.

Each participant receives an apron with the title “Chef” and a blank space to write their names.

“At the start of the camp, I said I was dubbing them all with the title of ‘Chef,’” Dalesandro said. “But instead of using a sword, I used a strainer.”

Camp participants earn points for how well they do during the games and challenges, with the young chef earning the most points getting to treat his or her family to dinner at the restaurant March 16, and being introduced as ”Dalesandro’s top young chef.”

Eliza Knipfer is one of the 12-year-old chefs at the camp, and the only one in the group sporting two gold stars on her apron.

“I went to the camp in 2019,” she said. “Then it didn’t take place for a while because of COVID. If it weren’t for the COVID, I probably would have five stars.

“I really like cooking — I don’t know if I’m really good at it, but it’s fun,” Eliza said. “And the camp is fun with all the games we get to do. I like that, because I’m kind of competitive.”

Dalesandro said the young chefs aren’t the only ones learning new things during the camp.

“One of our 8-year-old chefs knew that it takes two years for a pineapple to grow from flower to fruit,” he said. “That’s something I didn’t know. So it’s very possible that we have a lot of future Tulsa chefs in this room.”

Dalesandro’s is planning for another Kids Cooking Camp this summer. For details: dalesandros.com.