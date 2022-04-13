Keeping it in the family: Mondo's new location retains menu, ambiance

Rob Aloisio is very quick to say that regular guests coming to the new location of his family’s restaurant are sure to find all their favorite dishes.

“It’s the exact same menu,” said Aloisio, whose family has owned and operated Mondo’s Ristorante Italiano in Tulsa since 1969. “It’s possible that we may add a few things as time goes on, but we want to make sure that we got our ‘sea legs’ here, so to speak, before we start changing things up.

“And that was a real concern for a lot of our regulars when we announced we were moving to a new location,” he said. “The things we heard most often were, ‘Don’t change the menu’ and ‘Don’t change the atmosphere.’”

Mondo’s has had four homes since the family’s patriarch, Louis Aloisio, opened the first location at 1114 E. 61st St. Two decades later, the restaurant relocated to 5960 S. Lewis Ave., where it remained until the family sold the business in 1997 to pursue other ventures. Mondo’s closed about a year later.

In 2012, the family revived Mondo’s, taking over a space that featured a wood-fire pizza over at 3410 S. Peoria Ave. This location was a relatively narrow, “shotgun”-style venue designed to evoke the sort of cozy spaces one might find in the “Little Italy” neighborhoods of New York City or Boston.

The new Mondo’s, just a block south at 3534 S. Peoria Ave., is the first location the Aloisio family has owned (Rob Aloisio said the family closed on the deal to purchase the property, the former home of the Crow Creek Tavern, 100 years to the day after his great-grandfather entered the United States from Italy).

“I kind of sketched out what I wanted on a napkin and took it to our architects,” Aloisio said. “We wanted to keep that same shotgun design, but we also wanted to be able to accommodate more people.”

With outdoor seating, and a rooftop bar-dining area, the new Mondo’s can handle about 220 diners, as opposed to the 90 customers that would max out the seating at the old location.

And while the new venue is undeniably more spacious, it retains that intimate atmosphere that makes dining at Mondo’s seem a bit like a visit to the Aloisio home.

That illusion is reinforced by the hundreds of Aloisio family photographs that adorn the walls of the dining area, as well as the fact that at least one of the eight Aloisios involved with the restaurant is on site whenever the doors are open. (The blank space on the wall is where short comedy films featuring The Three Stooges and Laurel & Hardy are projected.)

As for the menu, Aloisio was true to his word. It hasn’t changed — well, there are a couple of specials on the dinner menu that aren’t listed elsewhere, but otherwise, if you’ve dined at Mondo’s anytime within the past half-century, chances are you’re going to find your favorite dish still available and tasting exactly as you remember it.

I have been something of a creature of habit when visiting Mondo’s in the past. The very first time I went to the Lewis restaurant, I ordered the Clams with Linguini ($11.95 for lunch, $15.95 for dinner) and was so taken by the blend of tender clams in a rich buttery sauce over perfectly cooked (and more importantly, drained) linguini that it was pretty much the only thing I ever ordered.

During a recent weeknight visit, I seriously considered ordering the dish again, but instead opted for one of the dinner specials, Linguini with Garlic Pesto Cream, to which I added shrimp as the protein ($21.95). Meals come with a choice of salad or soup, and I went with the clam chowder ($6.95-$10.95 if purchased separately).

My companion, who was making her first foray into the mondo of Mondo’s, opted for the veal parmigiana ($21.95) and chose the Caesar salad.

She received an impressively sized cutlet of veal, about a quarter of an inch thick, coated in a seasoned batter and fried, then topped with a generous portion of marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese. The crust on the veal managed to retain much of its crunch, and the blend of sweetness and acid in the marinara sauce added richness and depth.

If there was a complaint, it was that the veal was not quite as tender as might be expected, but it was far from tough, and quite flavorful. The parmigiana was supposed to come with a side of spaghetti, which she requested to come with the house meat sauce. That never appeared, but she assured me that she had more than enough to eat with what was set before her.

She also liked the Caesar salad, with its tangy dressing lightly applied, and its healthy number of shavings of Parmesan cheese.

The clam chowder was very good, with a thick, buttery base loaded with potatoes, a fair amount of finely chopped clams, and just the right amount of black pepper.

The linguini was cooked to a perfect al dente, with just the faintest resistance in the center of each strand, and the half-dozen or so tailless shrimp were equally well-prepared. The pesto sauce was made with plenty of herbaceous basil and the subtly creamy presence of pine nuts, but as far as my tastes were concerned, it was a garlic dish in name only. That didn’t stop me from finishing it.

The second dining level is reached by staircase; Aloisio said that because the same menu is offered on both levels of the restaurant, an elevator was not required for accessibility.

We were able to score one of the last available tables on a weekday night. The popularity of Mondo’s is such that many nights are booked at least a week in advance.

Aloisio said he is seeing a lot of second- and third-generation families coming to the restaurant, as well as those for whom a dinner at Mondo’s is a regular part of their week.

“We have some people who eat here two, three times a week,” he said, laughing. “Hey, I love going to restaurants, and I have my favorites, but I can’t imagine going to them three times a week. We’re just grateful that people think that much of what we’re doing.”

