Kazama Ramen Bar latest Asian concept in Centre 71

The Centre 71 shopping center near 71st Street and Memorial Drive is becoming a kind of oasis for Asian foods.

One of the city’s longest-lived Japanese restaurants, Fuji Sushi Bar, has been at its location on the center’s west side for more than three decades. In recent years, the center has become home to Cumin: Flavor of India, Pho V-Nam & Banh Mi, Cha Bubble Tea and Asian Star Oriental Market.

One of the newest additions to this group is Kazama Ramen Bar, which took over the space that once was a Jersey Mike’s sub shop before becoming Saku Japan Hibachi & Ramen Express. Saku Japan closed at the end of 2021.

The new owners have dramatically redone the interior, with dark walls and furnishings designed to give the space a more sophisticated atmosphere. What had been a viewing window into the kitchen is now a full bar, complete with a flat-screen TV that during my visits was tuned to cooking competition shows. The TVs are muted, so that the American country music piped in over the restaurant’s sound system can be clearly heard.

The menu is fairly extensive, offering nine variations of ramen, nine bento box configurations, nearly a score of appetizers, as well as noodle dishes, teriyaki and tempura entrees, soups and salads.

Over the course of several visits, I was able — with the help of some companions — to sample a fair representation of what Kazama Ramen Bar has to offer, including three bowls of ramen.

During one visit, a friend and I tried two of the versions described as “spicy,” and this was one time when said dishes lived up to the billing. My friend is the sort of person who requests extra hot sauce before even ordering, but she thought the broth in her Seafood Korean Ramen ($13.95) was nicely suited to her tastes.

The Curry Spicy Ramen ($13.95) also packed an initial sinus-clearing punch, which mellowed as one continued eating. It came with a side of katsu chicken — a thin slice of chicken breast breaded in panko, deep fried and served cut into chopstick-ready slices. The dish also included cabbage, mushrooms and tart, buttery pieces of fermented bamboo shoots called menma that were delicious.

During this visit, we also sampled two appetizers: Tokoyaki ($9.55) and Crispy Crab Roll ($2.75). The Tokoyaki are fried balls of octopus that came topped with two somewhat sweet sauces and smoked bonito flakes; neither of us liked the gelatinous texture of what was within the nicely crisp outer shell. The crab rolls were six small spring rolls filled with surimi and fried to a delicate crunch — simple and tasty.

During another visit, our party ordered the Shrimp Lo Mein ($11.95), a Bento Box with pork katsu ($15.75) and the Rock Shrimp appetizer ($9.95).

The stir-fried noodles, which were slightly thicker than spaghetti, were tender with a bit of bite to them, and the bite-size pieces of shrimp were perfectly cooked. The Rock Shrimp seemed a variation on the popular “dynamite shrimp,” with a light, crisp tempura batter and a creamy, though far from spicy, sauce.

The bento box provides one a little bit of everything. In addition to the panko-crusted fried pork cutlet, one receives two spring rolls, two gyoza (the meat-filled dumplings also known as pot stickers), a serving of fried rice, two elongated shrimp tempura, a bowl of miso soup and a salad tossed in a sweet mayonnaise dressing. With the exception of the soup and salad, all these items are served in a partitioned tray.

Each element was well done. The gyoza came with a soupçon of a sweet soy sauce, while one area of the tray was reserved for a helping of sauce similar to what was on the salad. The pork katsu was tender and flavorful, the spring rolls had a crisp shell holding a slightly creamy interior containing mostly cabbage and carrot, and the fried rice, flecked with bits of scrambled egg and the occasional pea, had a fresh flavor.

We also tried the Garlic Black Bean ramen ($12.95) and the Yakatori ($4.95). The pork broth was infused with a distinct, yet mild roast garlic flavor, and had an appropriately silky texture — good enough to make one wish there was more of it. It definitely infused the well-prepared noodles, the slices of tender pork and the half hard-boiled eggs with garlic. A bit of wood ear mushrooms and the shredded scallions on top added a bit of texture.

The Yakatori is two skewers of grilled dark meat chicken, covered with teriyaki sauce and sesame seeds. The use of dark meat helped make the nicely grilled chunks of chicken tender and moist. The overly sweet teriyaki sauce was more of a distraction than enhancement.

Our server at each visit, Jia, was politely efficient. We made several efforts to arrange an interview with the restaurant’s owners, but were repeatedly told that they were unavailable.

james.watts @tulsaworld.com

