JJ's Gourmet Burger Cafe closes

J.J.'s Gourmet Burger Cafe, which has been a part of Tulsa culinary landscape since the late 1980s, announced via Facebook that is closing.

The post, which appeared Monday, Oct. 24, states simply, "It's been a pleasure, Tulsa, but JJ's Gourmet Burger Cafe is now closed."

Owner J.J. Conley, a Vietnam veteran and former set designer in Hollywood, had operated several businesses — including a curio shop called the Rubicon, and Rico's Blue Rose, a "speakeasy" club in the days before Oklahoma allowed liquor by the drink — at the renovated residence at 647 S. Peoria Ave.

Once Oklahoma liquor laws changed, the spot became JJ's Gourmet Burger Cafe, with decor featuring items Conley had collected during his travels, from moose heads and European flags to stained glass windows and plaques engraved with such adages as W.C. Fields' dictum, "Never give a sucker an even break," as well as very limited hours (11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday-Friday) and a very fixed menu.

While some items changed over time, for past few years anyone visiting the restaurant received the same thing: a shrimp cocktail, a burger made mostly of ground rib-eye steak cooked rare, a barbecued baby back rib, baked beans, and a Nassau Royal cake for dessert. Price was $25.95.

Those who requested their burgers cooked to a different temperature were sometimes told to get their burger fix elsewhere — a practice that earned Conley the title of "Burger Nazi." But one had fair warning: one of the signs in the restaurant read, "This is not Burger King — you can't have it your way."

Conley was also known for deciding that making as few as 25 burgers a day was more than sufficient for the day's business, even if those 25 were sold long before closing time.

Conley told the Tulsa World in a 2019 interview that he was considering shuttering the restaurant that year.

“I’m 78 years old, and I’ve done about all I can do here,” Conley said in the interview.

