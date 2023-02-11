Tulsa chef Paul Wilson had just returned from a lengthy vacation, with a plan to start a new pop-up restaurant concept, when he learned that he was chosen as a semifinalist for the 2023 James Beard Awards.

Wilson is in the running for Best Chef Southwest, which includes Nevada, Arizona and New Mexico, as well as Oklahoma. He is one of five Oklahomans on the award’s long list, which includes fellow Tulsa chefs Lisa Becklund of FarmBar and Ben Alexander of Mr. Kim’s.

Wilson was nominated for his work at Boston Title & Abstract, the chef-driven, speakeasy-style underground restaurant that he and business partner Greg Donnini opened in 2018.

The thing is, Wilson is no longer involved with Boston Title & Abstract. Wilson did not want to go into details about the break, other than to say it was due to a difference in culinary ideas for the restaurant.

“I had spent about a month and a half in California and had started working out the idea for this pop-up concept,” Wilson said. “I was starting to gather the resources for it when I learned about the (Beard Award) nomination.

“It was a surprise, because it was never something I went after,” he said. “I never saw the need to chase after awards or Michelin stars or what have you. I’ve been in this business 30-plus years, and I’m pretty comfortable in my own skin. But now that it’s come my way, I’m stoked about it.”

Wilson came to Tulsa from New Orleans in the wake of Hurricane Katrina. While in New Orleans, he worked with and studied under chef Rene Bajeux, where Wilson developed his love for, and skill in, French culinary techniques.

During his years in Tulsa, Wilson has served as executive chef for such restaurants as The Kitchen in Brookside, S & J Oyster Co., Juniper, The Chalkboard and Papa Ganouj before opening Boston Title & Abstract.

But his focus is now the new concept, which he is calling Sans Murs (French for “without walls”), and which debuted Feb. 10-11 at the Silo Event Center, 4629 W. 41st St. It will also be open for dinner service Feb. 14-18. Reservations can be made at eventbrite.com.

“This is by-and-large a pop-up enterprise, in that I’m moving from one location to another,” Wilson said. “But there is a good possibility that it could become more permanent. We’re kind of feeling things out to see how they work. But Hugo (Gutierrez), who owns the Silo center, wants to work with me, so we will see what comes of this.”

The food Wilson plans to serve at Sans Murs will be along the lines of what he created for Boston Title & Abstract — French-inspired with Latin and Creole influences.

The menu he posted, which will be served during February, features nine starters, six entrees, six sides and three desserts.

“I’m wanting to go in a more avant-garde direction,” he said. “We have this format where you get an appetizer, then an entree, then a dessert. I want to move away from that, which is why the menu has so many starters. I want people to come in, maybe have four or five appetizers, and make it more of a sharing experience.

“As for the entrees, the focus is going to be on the protein and its sauce, and make those as special as we can,” he said. “And I want the sides to be as interesting and beautiful in their own way as anything else on the menu.”

Among the listed appetizers are items such as braised wild mushrooms with tarragon and sassafras; foie gras with roasted pear and a honey-sage brown butter; escargot with garlic, basil and an anise liquor; and a charcuterie board filled with braised meats, pickled fish, artisan cheeses, pickled vegetables, jams, spreads and country breads.

Entrees include a roasted half duck with cherry molasses gastrique; a pot au feu with braised pork, beef and lamb with roasted root vegetables; and a filet mignon with wild mushrooms, truffle and pickled cherries.

“I want this to be the sort of experience that encourages people to try new things, to sample foods and dishes they know they couldn’t make at home,” Wilson said.

He is also inaugurating a practice that he had seen at restaurants in major cities and believes will be coming soon to Tulsa: putting a deposit down when making a reservation.

Some local restaurants that offer unique tasting menus, such as FarmBar and Et al., require guests to pay for their meals in full to reserve a seat.

Sans Murs requires a $25 deposit per reservation, which is non-refundable, but the amount will go toward the diner’s final tab.

“I can’t tell you the number of times I’ve come in, looked at the reservations and thought we would have a good, busy night, and then the cancellations and no-shows start, and suddenly it’s not so busy,” Wilson said.