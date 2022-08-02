It's all in 'la familia' at Tacos los Hermanos

Jose Munoz Jr., whose family recently opened a second location of its Tacos los Hermanos restaurant on Admiral Place, said one particular customer comes in at least once a week.

“He told us that he’s visited every restaurant that has been in the building, going back to when it was a Taco Mayo,” Munoz said. “What he told me is that our restaurant is the only one of those that he came back to after that first visit.

“I know my parents at first weren’t sure about opening a second location,” he said. “We had been talking about expanding for a while, and then the pandemic hit. We saw a lot of small businesses shutting down, but we always had people who were seeking us out, which really gave them the confidence to open here.”

Tacos los Hermanos began as food truck not long after the Munoz family moved from California to Oklahoma in 2005. After a couple of years of dealing with the trials and tribulations of operating a mobile kitchen when such eateries were still something of a novelty, the family opened its original brick-and-mortar location in 2010, in a former pawn shop near the intersection of 21st Street and 129th East Avenue.

That restaurant is still open, with members of the Munoz family moving between the two locations to make sure the food is up to family standards.

As Jose Munoz Jr. mentioned, the building housing the family’s new restaurant has had several previous, if temporary, tenants, including an eastern outpost of Linda-Mar Hamburgers, a fried chicken emporium called Kluckers, and most recently the Asana Cafe.

The restaurant’s interior had not been greatly altered from its days as the Asana Cafe. Red and black booths ring the perimeter of the dining area, with conventional tables and chairs in the center of the space.

Munoz said that most of the recipes used are ones his mother, Yolanda, developed over years of making sure her family was properly fed.

“Really, this is the sort of food we all grew up eating,” he said. “My mom loves being in the kitchen and cooking, but she and my father grew up in times when meat was kind of a luxury. That is why some of the dishes we serve might seem a little unusual, because they come from when she was trying to find ways to stretch a recipe out to feed the family.”

For example, order the camarones a la diabla ($10.99), and one is presented with a plate containing about a dozen shrimp cooked in a fiery red sauce, dotted with tiny squares of diced ham.

“I know people who order that for the first time aren’t sure what that is,” Munoz said, laughing. “But that was one of those things Mom came up with. It might sound a little odd — shrimp with ham — but really, people put shrimp together with bacon all the time.”

The ham definitely adds bulk to the dish, but it does not tame the heat of the sauce, which easily lives up to its devilish name. It comes with sides of rice flecked with the occasional green pea and surprisingly pale-colored, mildly seasoned refried beans, along with a small salad of lettuce topped with slices of tomato, radish and avocado.

A variation of that salad — minus the radishes and topped with a flourish of sour cream and queso fresco — accompanies the chicken enchiladas ($9.50). One can get these topped with either red or green sauce, or as we requested, some of each.

The tortillas were dressed in the sauce, and then assembled, rather than having sauce merely poured over the top. This allows the tortillas to absorb the sauce and also makes the dish easier to eat. Each sauce had a good level of spice, but the red sauce had a greater depth of flavor.

We also sampled three tacos, with fillings of carne asada (steak), al pastor (marinated pork) and chicharron (fried pork skin). Chicken, carnitas, chorizo, beef cheek and beef tongue are also available. The tongue and chicharron are an upcharge from the basic $1.95 price per taco. All tacos include chopped onions and cilantro, and come with a side of radish slices.

In the case of the chicharron, the extra charge was worth it. Unctuous pork is cooked in a red sauce that doesn’t quite have the same heat level as the a la diabla sauce that came with the shrimp, but it’s not from lack of trying. The al pastor was tender and flavorful, while the steak was slightly chewy but with a pleasantly mild, beefy flavor.

The tacos are served in house-made corn tortillas; they were sturdy enough to contain the generous amount of filling without being tough or chewy.

Other options include burritos, fajitas, tortas, quesadillas, gorditos, sopes and sincronizadas, described as an overstuffed quesadilla. Beverages include domestic and imported soft drinks, as well as agua frescas (the jamaica, or hibiscus, and the pineapple are quite refreshing).

“We’re a totally family-owned and -operated business, where everything is made from scratch,” Munoz said. “We just want to provide people with good food and good service, and this is our way of doing that.”