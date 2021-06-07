Italian wine dinner at Duet; Restaurant Basque opens

Duet, 108 N. Detroit Ave, will host a Roman Holiday Italian Wine Dinner, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 9. The evening will feature a four-course Italian meal created by chef Tuck Curren, with pairings of Italian wines chose by Zoe Curren.
The meal includes a fried artichoke Caesar Salad, followed by rigatoni all’Amatriciana. The entree will be Italian sausages served with grapes and mashed potatoes, with strawberry tiramisu for dessert.
Entertainment will be provided by David Horne and his band.
Cost is $50 per person, and the kitchen will accommodate any dietary restrictions. To reserve seats: 918-398-7201 or email duetjazz9@gmail.com.
Restaurant Basque
Restaurant Basque, the newest concept by Amelia Eesley, opened May 25 at 114 N. Boston Ave., just a door or two south of Eesley's first restaurant, Amelia's.
The restaurant features dishes inspired by the Basque region of Spain, a cuisine that draws some influence from neighboring countries such as France and Portugal, as well as making the most of the region's natural resources, from fresh seafood to a wide range of produce.
Restaurant Basque's menu in divided among "Queso y Charcuteria" (cheeses and cured meats), "Pintxos y Montaditos" (snacks, such as marinated olives and ham croquettes), "Raciones" (shareable plates that include stuffed piquillo peppers, charred octopus and lamb meatballs), and meat and seafood entrees such as salt-baked petrale sole and cast-iron roasted rib-eye steak.
Restaurant Basque is open 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 5-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday. For reservations: 918-442-2996.
Father's Day meals from Fresh Market
The Fresh Market, 8015 S. Yale Ave., is offering two special ready-to-grill meals for Father's Day.
The Tomahawk Meal includes two tomahawk steaks, each weighing 2 pounds; vegetable kabobs; a 20-ounce shrimp cocktail tray; a pound of smoky mozzarella pasta salad; and a chocolate fudge pie. The meal serves four, and is $99.99.
The Ultimate Kabob Meal, which also feeds four, include a choice of steak or salmon skewers (one can select all steak, all salmon, or a mix of each); four loaded, twice-baked potatoes; and a rustic apple tart with a pint of Talenti Tahitian Vanilla Bean Gelato. Cost is $49.99.
Meals can be ordered through June 15 and may be picked up at the store June 18-20. For more: thefreshmarket.com.