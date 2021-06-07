Italian wine dinner at Duet; Restaurant Basque opens

Duet, 108 N. Detroit Ave, will host a Roman Holiday Italian Wine Dinner, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 9. The evening will feature a four-course Italian meal created by chef Tuck Curren, with pairings of Italian wines chose by Zoe Curren.

The meal includes a fried artichoke Caesar Salad, followed by rigatoni all’Amatriciana. The entree will be Italian sausages served with grapes and mashed potatoes, with strawberry tiramisu for dessert.

Entertainment will be provided by David Horne and his band.

Cost is $50 per person, and the kitchen will accommodate any dietary restrictions. To reserve seats: 918-398-7201 or email duetjazz9@gmail.com.

Restaurant Basque

Restaurant Basque, the newest concept by Amelia Eesley, opened May 25 at 114 N. Boston Ave., just a door or two south of Eesley's first restaurant, Amelia's.

The restaurant features dishes inspired by the Basque region of Spain, a cuisine that draws some influence from neighboring countries such as France and Portugal, as well as making the most of the region's natural resources, from fresh seafood to a wide range of produce.