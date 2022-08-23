Ike's Chili preps for 114th birthday

Ike’s Chili, which has been serving up its signature dish since 1908, will celebrate its 114th birthday with a special event Sept. 10.

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. the restaurant at 1503 E. 11th St. will be selling coneys and drinks for $1.14 each. Other festivities will include a classic car show and a local radio station broadcasting live from the restaurant.

Ike’s is officially the oldest continually operating restaurant in the state of Oklahoma. Its nearest rival for that time is Oklahoma City’s Cattleman’s Steakhouse, which first opened in 1910.

It was founded by Ike Johnson and his nephew, I.O. “Ivan” Johnson, using a chili recipe that remains a secret to this day. According to a 2017 Tulsa World interview, current owner Len Wade said the recipe was originally created by an employee named Alex Garcia.

The original restaurant was at Second Street and Boston Avenue, and over the years has had various other locations, including 20 W. Third St. (1925-1959), 712 S. Boston Ave. (1959-1996) and the most recent location, 5941 E. Admiral Place, from 1966 to 2014, when it moved to its current site, in the Meadow Gold District on Route 66.

One can order chili straight or with beans; with beans and spaghetti for “three-way” chili; equally paired with macaroni and cheese in Ike’s “chili mac”; ladled onto hot dogs; or in Frito chili pie, among the menu options.

Ike’s also serves hamburgers, fried chicken sandwiches and tenders, wraps and salads.

“We look forward to thanking our valued guests for their 114 years of loyalty,” Wade said in a statement. “It is our privilege to keep serving our guests the food they know and love year after year, especially during a trying time in our world.”

Here are some historical photos of the iconic chili joint around Tulsa.