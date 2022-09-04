Ike's Chili has worked its magic on diners for 114 years

The couple had come to Tulsa from Arkansas to see a concert, and as people traveling to — as well as those living in — Tulsa have for 114 years, they decided to have lunch at Ike’s Chili House.

“The woman had ordered our Frito chili pie,” recalled Len Wade, who has run Ike’s Chili House for the past 16 years, “and her husband had ordered a hamburger. Plain. No ketchup, no mustard, no lettuce, no tomato, no nothing. Just meat and bread.

“I got to talking with them, and the wife said her husband was an extremely picky eater,” Wade said. “We got to talking, and I kind of challenged him to just try a bite of our chili. I told him it was just ground meat and spices, nothing really unusual to it.”

A bowl of Ike’s chili was brought to the table, and the man from Arkansas took a taste.

“That was about a month and a half ago,” Wade said. “Last week, they were back in town for another concert and came here for lunch — and they both ordered the Frito pie this time.”

The chili from Ike’s has been working this sort of magic on diners for more than a century, beginning with a shop in downtown Tulsa in 1908 through several incarnations around town before setting up shop at its current location, 1503 E. 11th St., in 2014.

Speaking of the number 14, this year marked the restaurant’s 114th year of continuous operation, which makes it the oldest restaurant still in business in Oklahoma.

While 114 might not seem like a “milestone” birthday, Ike’s Chili House is planning to celebrate the day in style, with an event 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10.

Customers will be able to purchase drinks and chili dogs for $1.14 each as part of the celebration. The day will also feature a classic car show as well as a display of unique “art cars,” a number of giveaway prizes, as well as a raffle for bigger prizes, with the proceeds from sales of raffle tickets to be donated to Helpless Hounds Dog Rescue, a Tulsa-based nonprofit dedicated to finding permanent homes for hound breeds and hound mixed-breed dogs throughout the state.

“We’ve always celebrated our anniversary, but we usually haven’t made that big a fuss about it,” Wade said. “Our customers always know that it’s coming some time in September. But last year, because of various health issues with me and my staff, we ended up having to close through much of September.

“So this year, we decided to make up for not doing something special last year, and kind of get ourselves warmed up for when we turn 115,” he said.

The celebration is also a way of drawing more attention to the Meadow Gold District, which in recent years has become something of destination location not only for those traveling along Route 66, but for locals as well.

Ike’s Chili House has been a Tulsa family business from the start, when Ike Johnson and his nephew I.O. “Ivan” Johnson opened the first location, using a chili recipe that was developed by one-time employee Alex Garcia.

The recipe has remained a closely guarded family secret.

“Right now, there are only two people who know the recipe,” Wade said. “I’m one, and my brother-in-law is the other. But he hasn’t been closely involved in the restaurant for some time, so I’m not sure he even remembers the recipe.”

It’s served with helpings of chopped white onion, sliced jalapeños and shredded cheese to allow the diner to customize the dish as desired. The chili by itself has a mild heat, so bottles of hot sauces, vinegar and shakers of cayenne pepper are on the table for those wanting to elevate the heat level.

The chili is also available in other combinations, including the “three-way,” with chili, beans and spaghetti that Wade said is Ike’s most popular item.

“I’m thinking of doing a three-way eating contest,” Wade said. “I’ve got this big platter that I want to use. It would be three quarts of spaghetti, a pint of beans, one and a half quarts of chili, a pint of shredded cheese and a half-pint each of onions and jalapeños.”

The menu has expanded over the years, with the addition of several burgers — including, of course, one smothered in chili that Wade said is “a real knife-and-fork thing” — a fried chicken sandwich, salads and wraps, such as the Frito burrito.

“That was something one of our cooks came up with, and a customer saw, and asked why wasn’t it on the menu,” Wade said. “So now it’s on the menu, and it’s pretty popular. We also do monthly specials that we call our ‘secret menu’ that we only advertise in the store.”

Wade married into the Ike’s Chili family and has been working at the restaurant for the past 16 years. It was six years after he started working at Ike’s that he was entrusted with the chili recipe. And in all that time, he still maintains a taste for the family product.

“There are days when I eat chili for breakfast, lunch and dinner,” he said.

And that affinity could be because, as Wade recently discovered, chili runs in his blood.

“I was adopted at birth, and in 2015, I started researching my birth family,” Wade said. “I found my birth mother, who unfortunately had passed away by then, but in the obituary I found, it said she was well-known for her great chili.

“And as I kept researching, I discovered that my great-grandfather had been a part of the Oklahoma Land Run,” he said. “And the first thing he did was open a chili parlor. So maybe it’s fate that I’m where I am today.”

