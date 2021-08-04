 Skip to main content
Hungry Buffalo stampedes into south Tulsa
Hungry Buffalo stampedes into south Tulsa

Hungry Buffalo

The Hungry Buffalo opens Friday.

 Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World

A new family-owned restaurant, The Hungry Buffalo, will open for business 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 6, at 8222 E. 103th St., in the Plaza Shopping Center.

The restaurant occupies the area that was the former home of Michael V's.

The Hungry Buffalo will serve lunch and dinner, with a menu that includes steaks, sandwiches, pasta dishes, and burgers, including its signature "Hungry Beefalo," which combines beef, pork and buffalo.

Hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday-Saturday. facebook.com/thehungrybuffalo.

nicole.marshall@tulsaworld.com

 

