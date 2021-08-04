Hungry Buffalo stampedes into south Tulsa

A new family-owned restaurant, The Hungry Buffalo, will open for business 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 6, at 8222 E. 103th St., in the Plaza Shopping Center.

The restaurant occupies the area that was the former home of Michael V's.

The Hungry Buffalo will serve lunch and dinner, with a menu that includes steaks, sandwiches, pasta dishes, and burgers, including its signature "Hungry Beefalo," which combines beef, pork and buffalo.

Hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday-Saturday. facebook.com/thehungrybuffalo.

Why filmmaker Sterlin Harjo chose Okmulgee for filming TV series 'Reservation Dogs'