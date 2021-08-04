Hungry Buffalo stampedes into south Tulsa

The Hungry Buffalo opens Friday.
Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
By James D. Watts Jr.
Tulsa World
A new family-owned restaurant, The Hungry Buffalo, will open for business 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 6, at 8222 E. 103th St., in the Plaza Shopping Center.
The restaurant occupies the area that was the former home of Michael V's.
The Hungry Buffalo will serve lunch and dinner, with a menu that includes steaks, sandwiches, pasta dishes, and burgers, including its signature "Hungry Beefalo," which combines beef, pork and buffalo.
Hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday-Saturday.
facebook.com/thehungrybuffalo. Why filmmaker Sterlin Harjo chose Okmulgee for filming TV series 'Reservation Dogs'
A December news release about “Reservation Dogs” said the series will follow four native teens in rural Oklahoma who spend their days committing crime — and fighting it.
Photos: See new images of actors in 'Killers of the Flower Moon' in Pawhuska
Flower Moon
Actors work on set during filming of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" Tuesday, July 20, 2021 in Pawhuska, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Flower Moon
Actors work on set during filming of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" Tuesday, July 20, 2021 in Pawhuska, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Flower Moon
Actors work on set during filming of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" Tuesday, July 20, 2021 in Pawhuska, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Flower Moon
Actors work on set during filming of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" Tuesday, July 20, 2021 in Pawhuska, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Flower Moon
Actors work on set during filming of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" Tuesday, July 20, 2021 in Pawhuska, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Flower Moon
Actors work on set during filming of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" Tuesday, July 20, 2021 in Pawhuska, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Flower Moon
Actors work on set during filming of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" Tuesday, July 20, 2021 in Pawhuska, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Flower Moon
Actors work on set during filming of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" Tuesday, July 20, 2021 in Pawhuska, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Flower Moon
Actors work on set during filming of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" Tuesday, July 20, 2021 in Pawhuska, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Flower Moon
Actors work on set during filming of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" Tuesday, July 20, 2021 in Pawhuska, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Flower Moon
Actors work on set during filming of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" Tuesday, July 20, 2021 in Pawhuska, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Flower Moon
Actors work on set during filming of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" Tuesday, July 20, 2021 in Pawhuska, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Flower Moon
Actors work on set during filming of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" Tuesday, July 20, 2021 in Pawhuska, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Flower Moon
Actors work on set during filming of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" Tuesday, July 20, 2021 in Pawhuska, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Flower Moon
Actors work on set during filming of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" Tuesday, July 20, 2021 in Pawhuska, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Flower Moon
Actors work on set during filming of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" Tuesday, July 20, 2021 in Pawhuska, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Flower Moon
Actors work on set during filming of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" Tuesday, July 20, 2021 in Pawhuska, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Flower Moon
Actor Jesse Plemons works on set during filming of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" Tuesday, July 20, 2021 in Pawhuska, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Flower Moon
Actors work on set during filming of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" Tuesday, July 20, 2021 in Pawhuska, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Flower Moon
Actors work on set during filming of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" Tuesday, July 20, 2021 in Pawhuska, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Flower Moon
Actors work on set during filming of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" Tuesday, July 20, 2021 in Pawhuska, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Flower Moon
Actors work on set during filming of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" Tuesday, July 20, 2021 in Pawhuska, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Flower Moon
Crowds gather to watch filming of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" Tuesday, July 20, 2021 in Pawhuska, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Flower Moon
Crowds gather to watch filming of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" Tuesday, July 20, 2021 in Pawhuska, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Flower Moon
Crowds gather to watch filming of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" Tuesday, July 20, 2021 in Pawhuska, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Flower Moon
Crowds gather to watch filming of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" Tuesday, July 20, 2021 in Pawhuska, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Flower Moon
An actor has makeup applied on set during filming of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" Tuesday, July 20, 2021 in Pawhuska, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Flower Moon
Actor Jesse Plemons works on set during filming of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" Tuesday, July 20, 2021 in Pawhuska, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Flower Moon
Actor Jesse Plemons works on set during filming of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" Tuesday, July 20, 2021 in Pawhuska, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Flower Moon
Actor Jesse Plemons works on set during filming of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" Tuesday, July 20, 2021 in Pawhuska, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Killers of The Flower Moon
A lighting rig hangs above the set during filming for "Killers of the Flower Moon" in Pawhuska on Friday, July 9, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Killers of The Flower Moon
An extra walks off set during filming for "Killers of the Flower Moon" in Pawhuska on Friday, July 9, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Killers of The Flower Moon
Extras wait on set to film their scenes during filming for "Killers of the Flower Moon" in Pawhuska on Friday, July 9, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Killers of The Flower Moon
Extras wait on set to film their scenes during filming for "Killers of the Flower Moon" in Pawhuska on Friday, July 9, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Killers of The Flower Moon
Extras wait on set to film their scenes during filming for "Killers of the Flower Moon" in Pawhuska on Friday, July 9, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Killers of The Flower Moon
Extras walk past the Constantine Theater during filming for "Killers of the Flower Moon" in Pawhuska on Friday, July 9, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Killers of The Flower Moon
A cutout of Leonardo DiCaprio sits in the window of the Constantine Theater during filming for "Killers of the Flower Moon" in Pawhuska on Friday, July 9, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Killers of The Flower Moon
A lighting rig hangs above the set during filming for "Killers of the Flower Moon" in Pawhuska on Friday, July 9, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Killers of The Flower Moon
Spectators look at walls put up around the set in downtown Pawhuska during filming for "Killers of the Flower Moon" in Pawhuska on Friday, July 9, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Killers of The Flower Moon
Extras walk through downtown Pawhuska during filming for "Killers of the Flower Moon" in Pawhuska on Friday, July 9, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Killers of The Flower Moon
Extras walk through downtown Pawhuska during filming for "Killers of the Flower Moon" in Pawhuska on Friday, July 9, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Killers of The Flower Moon
Spectators look at walls put up around the set in downtown Pawhuska during filming for "Killers of the Flower Moon" in Pawhuska on Friday, July 9, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Killers of The Flower Moon
Spectators look at walls put up around the set in downtown Pawhuska during filming for "Killers of the Flower Moon" in Pawhuska on Friday, July 9, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Killers of The Flower Moon
An extra crosses the street in costume during filming for "Killers of the Flower Moon" in Pawhuska on Friday, July 9, 2021.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Flower Moon
Actors work on set during filming of the movie based on the book "Killers of the Flower Moon" Tuesday, July 20, 2021 in Pawhuska, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
