 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HTea0 opens Tulsa location; Andolini's starts bagel shop
0 Comments
Restaurant news

HTea0 opens Tulsa location; Andolini's starts bagel shop

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
People to Watch - Mike Bausch

Mike Bausch and his brother Jim own a group of Tulsa restaurants that includes Andolini’s Pizza, STG Gelateria and Prossimo Italian Ristorante. Their newest concept is Bagelarium, which shares space with STG, 1601 E. 15th St.

 Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World file

The Texas-based chain HTea0, which specializes in iced tea drinks, will hold a grand opening for its first Tulsa location at noon Friday, Aug. 27, at 6841 S. Memorial Drive.

The shop is located in what used to be a combination Long John Silver’s and A&W Root Beer.

HTea0 will offer 25 flavors of freshly brewed sweet and unsweetened teas, including mint, coconut, watermelon, blueberry, peach ginger, mango and raspberry. Teas can be purchased in various sizes, from a 24 oz. cup to a one-gallon jug. Fruits such as lemon, line, strawberry, orange and blueberries may be added at an additional charge.

Owners and operators of the Tulsa location are John and Erin Love, and Michael and Mendi West.

HTea0 has locations in Ardmore and the Oklahoma City area. hteao.com

Bagelarium latest Andolini’s offering

Andolini’s is going big with bagels, opening the Bagelarium earlier this year in the company’s STG Gelateria, 1601 E. 15th St., and now opening a location within the Mother Road Market, 1124 S. Lewis Ave.

The Bagelarium on Cherry Street is open 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Sunday, while hours for the Mother Road Market are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday.

Both locations offer bagel varieties such as plain, everything, cinnamon raisin, salt and sesame, which can be ordered with schmears of cream cheese, or as the basis for sandwiches.

The Bagelarium also offers delivery via DoorDash. facebook.com/bagelarium

Featured video:

Tulsa World's James Watts and Jimmie Tramel talk Oklahoma's Star Trek connections and more

james.watts@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Jessica Chastain feared movie make up would 'permanently damage' her skin

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News