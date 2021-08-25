HTea0 opens Tulsa location; Andolini's starts bagel shop

The Texas-based chain HTea0, which specializes in iced tea drinks, will hold a grand opening for its first Tulsa location at noon Friday, Aug. 27, at 6841 S. Memorial Drive.

The shop is located in what used to be a combination Long John Silver’s and A&W Root Beer.

HTea0 will offer 25 flavors of freshly brewed sweet and unsweetened teas, including mint, coconut, watermelon, blueberry, peach ginger, mango and raspberry. Teas can be purchased in various sizes, from a 24 oz. cup to a one-gallon jug. Fruits such as lemon, line, strawberry, orange and blueberries may be added at an additional charge.

Owners and operators of the Tulsa location are John and Erin Love, and Michael and Mendi West.

HTea0 has locations in Ardmore and the Oklahoma City area. hteao.com

Bagelarium latest Andolini’s offering

Andolini’s is going big with bagels, opening the Bagelarium earlier this year in the company’s STG Gelateria, 1601 E. 15th St., and now opening a location within the Mother Road Market, 1124 S. Lewis Ave.