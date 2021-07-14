 Skip to main content
Howdy Burger gets second location at former Lot-A-Burger site
Howdy Burger gets second location at former Lot-A-Burger site

Howdy Burger

The original location for Howdy Burger is at Mother Road Market, 1124 S. Lewis Ave.

 Tulsa World file

Howdy Burger, the traditional hamburger concept from the McNellie's Group, plans to open a second location in the old Lot-A-Burger site at 1516 E. 11th St.

The new space is projected to be open by September.

Howdy Burger will continue to have a stall in the Mother Road Market, 1124 S. Lewis Ave. It features a small menu of flat-top grilled beef and vegetable burgers, topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and its special Rodeo Sauce, as well as fries, corn dogs and breakfast sandwiches.

howdyburger.com.

