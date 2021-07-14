Howdy Burger gets second location at former Lot-A-Burger site

Howdy Burger, the traditional hamburger concept from the McNellie's Group, plans to open a second location in the old Lot-A-Burger site at 1516 E. 11th St.
The new space is projected to be open by September.
Howdy Burger will continue to have a stall in the Mother Road Market, 1124 S. Lewis Ave. It features a small menu of flat-top grilled beef and vegetable burgers, topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and its special Rodeo Sauce, as well as fries, corn dogs and breakfast sandwiches.
