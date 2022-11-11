'Honor all veterans': Veterans Day events and restaurant specials

The day the United States has set aside to honor all those who have served, and who currently serve, their country as members of our military was not officially called Veterans Day until 1954.

The date was originally called Armistice Day, to mark the end of World War I — the “war to end all wars” — which took place on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918. The U.S. officially declared Armistice Day a national holiday in 1938, just months before the outbreak of World War II proved that wars were not going to end.

According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Raymond Weeks, a World War II veteran, organized the first “National Veterans Day” to honor veterans of all wars. President Dwight Eisenhower would sign the law declaring Nov. 11 as Veterans Day in 1954.

Regardless of the name the day bears, Tulsa has been honoring the men and women of our armed forces with parades and other events for more than 100 years. Tulsa’s 1920 parade had as its guest of honor Gen. John Pershing, the general of the armies during World War I.

The 2022 Tulsa Veterans Day parade will take place beginning at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11. The parade will start at Third Street and Cincinnati Avenue, near the Tulsa PAC, and proceed along Third Street to Boulder Avenue. It will then traverse Boulder to Seventh Street, go two blocks to Boston Avenue, travel north for one block, then go along Sixth Street to the parade’s end at Sixth Street and Frankfort Avenue.

Following the parade, the VFW Post 577 will host an after-party for parade participants at its headquarters, 1109 E. Sixth St.

Among the floats featured in this year’s event is one created by Survivors Outreach Services, a program of the U.S. Army that helps provide families of fallen soldiers with grief counseling, financial counseling, benefits coordination and other services.

Shannon Lucas, the program’s coordinator for Tulsa, said the float features “honor signs” commemorating individual servicemen and servicewomen who died in the line of duty, along with family members of the fallen.

“We have an average of about 20 families from the area who participate,” Lucas said. “It’s been a part of the Veterans Day Parade for at least a decade. And like all Veterans Day events, it’s a way to bring people together, to celebrate their loved ones and to honor all veterans for their service.”

In addition to the Veterans Day Parade, here are a number of other events and restaurant specials honoring military personnel that will be taking place this weekend.

DISCUSSIONS

The Tulsa Artist Fellowship will host a special panel discussion on what it means to be a military veteran in American society, titled “War & Homecoming,” 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, at Flagship x Tulsa Artist Fellowship, 112 N. Boston Ave.

The event, which is free and open to the public, was organized by the Tulsa Artist Fellow Matt Gallagher, a veteran of the Iraq War and author of the memoir “Kaboom: Embracing the Suck in a Savage Little War” and co-editor of the anthology, “Fire & Forget: Short Stories from the Long War.”

Joining him will be Francheska Alcántara, a Tulsa Artist Fellow and U.S. Navy veteran; Bill McCloud, a poet and Vietnam War veteran; and Shon Washington, a veteran of the Iraq War whose work has been published in the Military Times.

The University of Tulsa College of Law will host a Veterans Day reception 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, at the college, 3120 E. Fourth Place, on the University of Tulsa campus.

The free event is an opportunity for people from the university and the community to gather and honor those who have served, or are currently serving, in the United States military.

Guest speakers include Judge Dave Guten and Ret. Col. Mike Mulligan; the event will also include a presentation of colors by the Will Rogers High School Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps.

MEALS

Many area restaurants offer discounts for military personnel, with some making a special effort for Veterans Day. Here are some establishments with Veterans Day specials.

50s Diner, 1500 W. Kenosha Ave., Broken Arrow, will offer a free breakfast to all veterans from 5 to 9 p.m. on Veterans Day. Military ID must be presented. This is the diner’s seventh year to offer this Veterans Day special. Last year, it served more than 200 veterans.

Golden Corral, 8144 E. 21st St., and 9711 E. 71st St., will host its 22nd annual Military Appreciation Night, 5 p.m. to close Monday, Nov. 14. All U.S. service members, retired military and veterans will receive a free dinner buffet and beverage for dine-in only. A military identification is not required to receive the complimentary meal.

Ziggi’s Coffee, 6134 S. Memorial Drive, is offering veterans and active-duty military personnel one free 16-oz. drink per person on Veterans Day, with valid military ID or proof of service.

Coolgreens, 5541 E. 41st St., will offer a free meal up to a $15 value, to all current and retired military personnel on Veterans Day. Military ID is required.

Bonefish Grill, 4651 W. Kenosha St., Broken Arrow, will give a free order of the restaurant signature appetizer, Bang Bang Shrimp, along with a soft drink, to all service members, veterans and first responders who present a valid ID on Veterans Day. The restaurant also offers a 10 percent “Heroes Discount” to military and first responders every day.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill, 11021 E. 71st St., will give a free dine-in appetizer or dessert, and a soft drink, on Veterans Days to all veterans and active-duty military with show of ID. No purchase required.

Red Lobster, 4525 E. 51st St., and 6728 S. Memorial Drive, is offering guests a free order of Walt’s Favorite Shrimp, Fries and Coleslaw. Valid military ID or proof of service is required to receive the dish, which will be available for dine-in or takeaway from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11.

Metro Diner, 7474 S. Olympia Ave., will give active and retired military personnel 50 percent off their purchase with valid ID on Veterans Day. The chain also offers a 10 percent discount daily for military personnel.

PAYING IT FORWARD

Casey’s General Stores, multiple locations, will let patrons round their purchases up to the nearest dollar, with the additional funds to be donated to two national organizations benefiting American military personnel.

Donations will go to Children of Fallen Patriots, which provide assistance, resources and scholarships to children of military families who’ve lost a parent in the line of duty; and Hope For The Warriors, which helps service members and their families restore a sense of self, family and hope through comprehensive support programs.

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, multiple locations, is offering two ways for customers to contribute to Folds of Honor, the Owasso-based organization that helps provide educational support and college scholarships to children of fallen or disabled U.S. military personnel.

Guests who dine in may round up their purchase totals to the nearest dollar, with the added funds going to Folds of Honor. Those who order via the chain’s app or online can select a specific dollar amount donation at the time of purchase.

Rib Crib, multiple locations, will offer veterans two meal choices for free on Veterans Day — the Smoky Bandit pulled pork sandwich, and the Ol’ Faithful dinner with pulled pork and sliced chicken breast. In addition, the Tulsa-based chain will donate $2 from every meal purchased on Veterans Day to Folds of Honor.