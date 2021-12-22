Holiday dinners at Duet, Biga, White Lion

Duet Restaurant, 108 N. Detroit Ave., will host an Italian Christmas Wine Dinner, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22.

The evening features a four-course meal prepared by chef Tuck Curren, with wine pairings selected by Zoe Curren of Premium Brands. Entertainment will be provided by the Booker Gillespie Trio.

The menu includes a shrimp and sausage cioppino, followed by baked rigatoni with eggplant, tomato and ricotta. The main course will be a pork loin stuffed with prosciutto, roasted peppers, spinach and a spicy pesto. Pistachio tiramisu will be dessert.

Cost is $50 per person, and reservations are required. 918-398-7201.

Feast of the Seven Fishes

Biga Restaurant, 4329 S. Peoria Ave., will offer that uniquely Italian holiday tradition, the Feast of the Seven Fishes, 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 24.

Each of the seven courses will feature a different type of seafood in different preparations, beginning with shrimp in pesto bruschetta, followed by a mussel and white bean soup. A salad of arugula, fennel and calamari will precede baccala (dried salted cod that has been reconstituted) in a spicy marinara sauce on polenta.