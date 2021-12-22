 Skip to main content
Holiday dinners at Duet, Biga, White Lion
Restaurant news

Holiday dinners at Duet, Biga, White Lion

Biga (copy) (copy)

Biga Restaurant, 4329 S. Peoria Ave., will offer that uniquely Italian holiday tradition, the Feast of the Seven Fishes.

 STEPHEN PINGRY, Tulsa World file

Duet Restaurant, 108 N. Detroit Ave., will host an Italian Christmas Wine Dinner, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22.

The evening features a four-course meal prepared by chef Tuck Curren, with wine pairings selected by Zoe Curren of Premium Brands. Entertainment will be provided by the Booker Gillespie Trio.

The menu includes a shrimp and sausage cioppino, followed by baked rigatoni with eggplant, tomato and ricotta. The main course will be a pork loin stuffed with prosciutto, roasted peppers, spinach and a spicy pesto. Pistachio tiramisu will be dessert.

Cost is $50 per person, and reservations are required. 918-398-7201.

Feast of the Seven Fishes

Biga Restaurant, 4329 S. Peoria Ave., will offer that uniquely Italian holiday tradition, the Feast of the Seven Fishes, 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 24.

Each of the seven courses will feature a different type of seafood in different preparations, beginning with shrimp in pesto bruschetta, followed by a mussel and white bean soup. A salad of arugula, fennel and calamari will precede baccala (dried salted cod that has been reconstituted) in a spicy marinara sauce on polenta.

Risotto with scallops and wild mushrooms will be followed by spaghetti with clams, with the final course being a roasted salmon piccata on spinach. Dessert, which will be tiramisu, is the only course not featuring frutti di mare.

Cost is $50 per person, and reservations are required. 918-743-2442, bigaitalianrestaurant.com.

White Lion Pub New Year’s Eve dinner

Celebrate the arrival of 2022 in the proper British way, with a four-course meal and Scotch tasting event 7 p.m. Dec. 31, at the White Lion Pub, 6927 S. Canton Ave.

The menu will begin with a selection of continental hors d’oeuvres, followed by a salad graced with mandarin orange slices and walnuts. One can choose either beef Wellington or chicken en croûte for the entree. Dessert will be an “ice cream delight.”

Each course will be paired with a different Scotch whisky, and the evening will conclude with a champagne toast to the new year.

Cost is $75, plus tax and gratuity. Any additional drinks are extra. Reservations are required. Call 918-491-6533 Tuesday-Saturday after 4 p.m.

james.watts@tulsaworld.com

