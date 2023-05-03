Momo’s Chophouse, a new high-end steak and seafood restaurant, will open Monday, May 8, at 7890 E. 106th Place.

The restaurant, which is taking over the space that was the former home of The Cardinal Club, is a new concept by the Main Street Boys restaurant group, which also runs the Russo’s Coal Fire Italian Kitchen in Tulsa and the Russo’s New York Pizzeria in Broken Arrow.

In addition to steak, Momo’s Chophouse will also offer a wide array of seafood, including stone crab claws, a delicacy rarely, if ever, offered in Tulsa.

Ben Oxford, one of the partners in the group, said the concept for Momo’s was inspired by the restaurants he and his partners would patronize on visits to Las Vegas.

“We are wanting to bring to Tulsa something it has never seen before, something unique and over-the-top,” Oxford said. “We visited The Hemingway in Tulsa, and the first thing you notice when you step into that place is how drop-dead gorgeous it is. We’re wanting to take the ambiance of Momo’s to the next level.”

The space will have three separate dining areas, each of which will reflect a different aspect of the 1920s-style vibe Oxford said Momo’s will have. The bar can seat about 35 guests, and the modular design will allow for areas to be sectioned off for private events.

Travis Nelson, a former sous chef at Lowood, is Momo’s executive chef. See more at momoschophouse.com.

More on En Fuego

Earlier this week, it was announced that the restaurant area of the Dock at Guthrie Green will become En Fuego, a new incarnation of a concept that Tulsa restaurateur Greg Hughes operated on Brookside from 2002 to 2005.

Hughes, who brought sushi to Tulsa with his In the Raw restaurants, said that closing En Fuego was something he regretted doing and is happy to have a second chance with the concept.

“We’re dealing with a much smaller kitchen space that we had before, but honestly, I don’t mind that,” Hughes said. “Having a relatively limited menu is, I think, a good thing for this space, since there isn’t a great deal of indoor seating.”

Hughes said Crossland Construction, which will do the build-out of the space, will construct an outdoor bar area for the new En Fuego, “which will be a kind of beer and margarita garden on the south side.”

The menu for En Fuego reflects Hughes’ love of the Baja California region of Mexico.

“The cuisine there is heavily geared toward seafood,” he said. “Because we have fresh, top-quality fish and seafood flown in daily for In the Raw, we’re going to take advantage of that at En Fuego.”

A proposed menu for the new En Fuego will feature some items fans of the original restaurant will remember, such as the Bob Marley Dip and the Inverted Taco Salad, along with poke tacos made with sushi-grade tuna and salmon; empanadas filled with beef, chicken, halibut or corn; a ceviche made with lobster, shrimp and scallops; and a queso fundido topped with beef, chicken or chorizo.

“We’re also going to have a big margarita list, as we did at the old En Fuego, and we will be using top quality tequilas from Mexico, as well as from some domestic distillers,” Hughes said.

Hughes said the new En Fuego could be ready for guests by the end of July if everything with construction and permits goes well.

“We’ve got all the equipment we need ready to go,” he said. “It’s just a matter of getting the space ready to install everything.”

Boston Deli continues world tour

The Boston Deli, 6321 E. 61st St., has been showcasing meals inspired by cuisines from around the world the past few months for its monthly Chef’s Special dinners.

That continues in May, with a menu that features flavors of the Mediterranean. The entree for this month is a shish tawook, a marinated chicken kebab with a garlic sauce that has been grilled on the restaurant’s signature Hasty Bake charcoal ovens.

This will be accompanied by a tabbouleh salad of bulgar wheat with tomato, lemon, mint and olive oil; hashweh, a Lebanese rice dish with cinnamon, garlic, parsley and almonds; a cabbage roll stuffed with ground beef and rice seasoned with cinnamon and other spices; hummus and tzatziki sauce. Dessert is hand-made baklava with pistachio, honey, orange and rose water.

Cost is $29 per person, and wine and beer pairings are available. The Chef’s Special is available each Thursday in May from 5 to 8 p.m. Quantities are limited, so reservations are highly recommended. To reserve: 918-492-4745, thebostondeli.com.

Coronation dinner at the White Lion

The White Lion Pub, 6927 S. Canton Ave., will hold a special dinner in honor of the coronation of King Charles III as monarch of Great Britain, 5:30 p.m. Sunday, May 7.

Special guest for the evening will be former Tulsa Mayor Rodger Randle, who serves as Honorary Consul to Great Britain for the state of Oklahoma, a position he has held since 2005.

Cost for the dinner is $95 per person, or $125 with alcohol pairings for each course (must be age 21 or older). Reservations are required. Call 918-491-6533 to reserve.

Taste of Tulsa

More than 30 local restaurants and food vendors will take part in the annual Taste of Tulsa event, which benefits Big Brothers & Big Sisters of Oklahoma.

Taste of Tulsa will be held 6 p.m. Friday, May 5, at the Cox Business Convention Center, 100 Civic Center. Tickets are $250 per person.

Guests will be able to sample offerings from food businesses ranging from the kitchens of the Cox Center to such local establishments as Andolini’s, Bar Serra, Biga, Bourbon St. Cafe, the Chalkboard, Cobbler Mom, Kilkenny’s Irish Pub, Prossimo, Roosevelt’s, Salt & Lime Social, Savastano’s Pizza, Sisserou’s, The Tavern and Wildflower Cafe.

Big Brothers & Big Sisters of Oklahoma works to pair volunteer mentors with young people to provide one-on-one mentoring for those who need help with self-esteem, decision-making and other aspects of life.

To purchase tickets and more information: bigoklahoma.org/events.

Sunday dinner at Little Venice

Little Venice, 208 N. Main St. in Sand Springs, will host “L’Ultima Cena Di Riccardo,” or Riccardo’s Last Supper, 7 p.m. Sunday, May 7.

Beef carpaccio and prosecco will be served upon entering, with the menu featuring a seafood risotto, followed by lamb roasted with herbs and accompanied by broccolini and potatoes. Dessert is a chocolate mousse with berry coulis.

Cost is $70 per person, and reservations are required. To reserve a seat: 918-514-0134.

Ruth’s Chris TasteMaker Dinner

The Tulsa location of Ruth’s Chris Steak House, 8330 Riverside Parkway in the River Spirit Casino Resort, will host a special TasteMaker Dinner, 7 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday, May 3-4.

This month’s dinner will feature wines from the Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars in Napa Valley, paired with the four courses of a menu prepared by the steakhouse’s chefs.

The evening will begin with an amuse-bouche of charbroiled oyster with a citrus garlic butter, followed by a crispy stuffed chicken with baby spinach, wild mushrooms, whipped cheese and an herbed cream sauce.

A coffee-braised pork tenderloin with bleu cheese mashed potatoes will lead into the main course of filet mignon with whipped boursin cheese, Lyonnaise potatoes and a corn maque choux. Dessert is a butter cake with vanilla ice cream, pralines and a bourbon salted caramel.

Cost is $160 per person. Reservations are required. To reserve: ruthschris.com.