High-end market Grassroots Larder opens on Cherry Street

Some days, Pamela Weigle likes to sit at the small table near the entrance of Grassroots Larder and observe the reactions of people entering the store for the first time.

“Some people just stop in their tracks and look around,” said Weigle, the store’s general manager. “I’m always hearing people say how different everything looks.”

The space on Tulsa’s Cherry Street now occupied by Grassroots Larder has been many different businesses in the past. Longtime Tulsans will remember it as The 15th Street Wok, a high-end Chinese restaurant. More recently, it has been the home to several watering holes, such as The Pint on Cherry Street, the White Owl and Main Street Tavern on Cherry Street.

Over the course of the past year, the space was taken down to bare walls and concrete floors, before being meticulously fashioned into Grassroots Larder, a combination of neighborhood market, coffee bar, and grab-and-go eatery offering goods that are sustainably produced.

The interior of Grassroots Larder is designed to evoke the coziness of an early-20th-century store — with tiled floors, antique light fixtures and ceiling panels that resemble the tin tile ceilings of that period — with all the high-tech conveniences of a 21st-century establishment.

“It took us about a year, with supply chain problems and the like,” Weigle said. “But we wanted to take the time and make sure that everything was exactly right. Not just the look of the store, but also the behind-the-scenes stuff to with the online business, with suppliers — all the things most customers don’t see but are just as important to our success.”

She added that the shop’s Cherry Street location was intentional because the neighborhood for many years was the site of the Tulsa Farmers Market, which relocated to the Kendall-Whittier neighborhood a few years ago.

“We are wanting to continue the same values that people came to expect from the Tulsa Farmers Market,” Weigle said. “Many of our partners that have items in the store were part of the Farmers Market, so it’s a way to carry on those traditions.

“We do try to source what we sell as much as possible from local producers,” Weigle said. “But our main focus is on goods that are sustainably and regeneratively produced.”

Sustainability, especially when it comes to food production, has been a public concern for some time. Regenerative agriculture and animal husbandry means crops and livestock are raised using practices that help to rebuild organic matter and restore better biodiversity in the soil.

It’s a way of farming that Grassroots Ranch has been doing from its inception. The Porter ranch, founded and run by Daniel and Maria Love, has been offering its grass-fed and grass-finished beef, forested pork and pastured chickens to Tulsans since 2015.

The ranch also ran an online store to sell its goods nationally. The COVID-19 pandemic, which prompted more people to take advantage of having meats and produce delivered, as well as heightened people’s concerns about health and nutrition, made demands on the ranch’s online store overwhelming.

Grassroots Larder was conceived as a sister operation of the ranch, one that would handle the online business as well as provide an urban store front to sell the beef, pork, chickens and eggs the ranch produced.

“The ranch partnered with a number of local producers, and those relationships continue,” Weigle said. “But the simple truth is, we can’t source everything we want locally. So we look for small business, small-batch producers in the state, and then in the region. But again, the concepts of sustainability and regenerative production are paramount concerns.”

While Weigle’s job does not allow her too much time to people-watch as customers enter the store, she said that Grassroots Larder has already started attracting regular customers — the ones who show up every morning for a coffee and breakfast sandwich, or who pop in to check out what take-and-bake entrees are available that day, or who pick up a gallon of milk on the way home.

Or even a bottle of wine.

“One of the things I think surprises people is that we have a curated wine selection,” Weigle said. “We worked with a local sommelier, who helped up focus on vineyards that were following sustainable and regenerative techniques.

“That’s why most of the wines we sell are from Europe and South America,” she said. “They’ve been following those practices from the beginning.”

Grassroots Larder Hours: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. 918-392-7996 grassrootslarder.com

