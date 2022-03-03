Hatch Early Mood Food opens in Jenks

Hatch Early Mood Food officially opened its first area location Monday in Jenks, at 161 S. Riverfront Drive.

Hatch is one of the restaurants of Provision Concepts, an Oklahoma City-based hospitality company that has created a number of restaurants, most in the Oklahoma City area. Its first foray into the Tulsa market, Sidecar Barley & Wine Bar, opened on Cherry Street in October.

Hatch’s menu includes a number of variations on such breakfast favorites as eggs Benedict and pancakes, as well as omelets, breakfast sandwiches and more, as well as sandwiches, salads and soups.

Hours are 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Friday, 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. 918-209-5800, hatchearlymoodfood.com.

Boston Deli Thursday special

The Boston Deli, 6231 E. 61st St., will offer up a new “spin” on roast pork as the entree for its Thursday Chef’s Special this month.

A pork loin flavored with Fuji apples, apricot jam, thyme and Gruyere cheese will be pinwheeled, grilled on the restaurant’s Hasty Bake charcoal grills, and served with a cider raisin sauce.

Accompanying the pork will be polenta flavored with poblano peppers and smoked cheddar cheese, grilled asparagus and mushrooms stuffed with cream cheese, bacon, lemon zest, and then baked.

Dessert will be creme brulee with a candied apricot crust.

Cost is $23 per person; wine and beer pairings are available. The special is served from 5 to 8 p.m. each Thursday in March, and reservations are required. 918-492-4745, thebostondeli.com.

Ti Amo hosts Barolo wine dinner

Wines from Beni di Batasiolo, one of the most prestigious wineries in the Piedmont region of Italy, will be featured at a special dinner, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 10, at Ti Amo Ristorante Italiano, 6024 S. Sheridan Road.

Four of the five courses will be paired with a Barolo wine, beginning with an appetizer of duck liver pate, followed by a caprese salad. The pasta course will be pappardelle in a creme mushroom sauce, and the entree is osso bucco with risotto.

Dessert, accompanied by house-made limoncello, will be sfogliatelle, a filled flaky pastry.

Cost is $125 per person, and reservations are required. 918-499-1919, tiamotulsa.com.

Tulsa ranked No. 3

The website Apartment Advisors recently posted its list of the Top 10 Foodie Cities for Renters in the United States, and Tulsa ranked No. 3 on the list.

Only Louisville, Kentucky, and Albuquerque, New Mexico, ranked higher on this list, which was determined by the number of restaurants per capita with at least a four-star rating on Yelp, diversity of restaurant cuisine, access to food halls and specialty markets, the proximity of dining options to popular rental neighborhoods, and median rent prices as compared to median household incomes for each city.

Tulsa was praised for its “new generation of creative chefs and restaurateurs...taking advantage of the region’s agrarian bounty to inform their modern menus.”

It also cites the recent James Beard Award nominations by several Tulsa-area chefs, as well as the Mother Road Market, the Tulsa Farmer’s Market, and the city’s “iconic BBQ and steakhouses.”

The remainder of the top 10 are: Portland, Oregon; Columbus, Ohio; Kansas City, Missouri; Indianapolis; Virginia Beach, Virginia; Jacksonville, Florida; and Raleigh, North Carolina. apartmentadvisor.com.

