Hafli festival offers takeaway with traditional foods

The annual Hafli Festival, a celebration of Greek food and culture presented by St. Antony Orthodox Church, will not take place this year.
But some of the traditional foods that have been a part of this nearly 70-year-old tradition will be available to enjoy at home.
The church is taking orders for savory pies, filled with meat or spinach, the rice-and-almond dish hashwa, and greba and malmoul cookies.
Orders for the pies and cookies will have eight items and range in price from $15 to $20 per order. Hashwa, which is in limited supply, is $20 for 32 ounces.
Orders must be picked up Nov. 20-21 at the church, 2645 E. Sixth St.
To order, and more information: hafli.org.
