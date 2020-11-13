Hafli festival offers takeaway with traditional foods

The annual Hafli Festival, a celebration of Greek food and culture presented by St. Antony Orthodox Church, will not take place this year.

But some of the traditional foods that have been a part of this nearly 70-year-old tradition will be available to enjoy at home.

The church is taking orders for savory pies, filled with meat or spinach, the rice-and-almond dish hashwa, and greba and malmoul cookies.

Orders for the pies and cookies will have eight items and range in price from $15 to $20 per order. Hashwa, which is in limited supply, is $20 for 32 ounces.

Orders must be picked up Nov. 20-21 at the church, 2645 E. Sixth St.

To order, and more information: hafli.org.

